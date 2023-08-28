Lied Center Unveils New 9' Steinway Concert Grand Piano

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has built a reputation of presenting the world's top pianists, and attracting internationally renowned artists requires providing world-class instruments for their performances. Thanks to generous support from the D.F. Dillon Foundation and Rhonda Seacrest, 8-time GRAMMY Award winning pianist Emanuel Ax traveled to the Steinway factory in Queens, New York to select a new 9' Steinway Model D Concert Grand piano for the Lied. Ax was joined by Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan, Glenn Korff School of Music Professor Paul Barnes, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, and Lied Center Piano Circle Member Keith Heckman.

Emanuel Ax opens the 2023-2024 Lied Center piano series on September 24 at 4:00pm in a performance that will mark the debut of the new piano on the Lied stage, and tickets are available now at liedcenter.org/ax. The Lied's concert grand Steinway piano that has been used in performances since the building opened in 1990 will continue to be available for concerts and other events throughout the year.

Stephan said, “From Emanuel Ax to Yuja Wang, Van Cliburn himself to Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalists, the Lied Center has established itself as one of the world's top presenters of classical piano concerts and recitals. We could not be more excited to add this spectacular Steinway instrument to Lied Center concert experiences and are so grateful to the wonderful donors who made it possible. Because of their generosity, Nebraskans will continue to experience the world's greatest classical musicians for many years to come!”

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org.