Lied Center Unveils New 9' Steinway Concert Grand Piano

The new instrument will be played for the first time on the Lied stage by 8-time GRAMMY Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax, who selected the piano for the Lied Center.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 2 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo 3 Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall
Single Event Tickets for the Lied Center's Spectacular 2023-2024 Season on Sale August 17 Photo 4 Single Event Tickets for the Lied Center's Spectacular 2023-2024 Season on Sale August 17

Lied Center Unveils New 9' Steinway Concert Grand Piano

Lied Center Unveils New 9' Steinway Concert Grand Piano

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has built a reputation of presenting the world's top pianists, and attracting internationally renowned artists requires providing world-class instruments for their performances. Thanks to generous support from the D.F. Dillon Foundation and Rhonda Seacrest, 8-time GRAMMY Award winning pianist Emanuel Ax traveled to the Steinway factory in Queens, New York to select a new 9' Steinway Model D Concert Grand piano for the Lied. Ax was joined by Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan, Glenn Korff School of Music Professor Paul Barnes, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, and Lied Center Piano Circle Member Keith Heckman.

Emanuel Ax opens the 2023-2024 Lied Center piano series on September 24 at 4:00pm in a performance that will mark the debut of the new piano on the Lied stage, and tickets are available now at liedcenter.org/ax. The Lied's concert grand Steinway piano that has been used in performances since the building opened in 1990 will continue to be available for concerts and other events throughout the year.

Stephan said, “From Emanuel Ax to Yuja Wang, Van Cliburn himself to Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalists, the Lied Center has established itself as one of the world's top presenters of classical piano concerts and recitals. We could not be more excited to add this spectacular Steinway instrument to Lied Center concert experiences and are so grateful to the wonderful donors who made it possible. Because of their generosity, Nebraskans will continue to experience the world's greatest classical musicians for many years to come!”

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org.



RELATED STORIES - Omaha

1
BLUEBARN Theatre Presents William Shakespeares MACBETH Photo
BLUEBARN Theatre Presents William Shakespeare's MACBETH

BLUEBARN THEATRE presents Macbeth by William Shakespeare, adapted and directed by Beth Ann Hopkins, September 21st - October 8th & October 19th - 22nd.

2
Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music Opens 59th Season With the Polonsky-Shifrin-Wiley Trio Photo
Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music Opens 59th Season With the Polonsky-Shifrin-Wiley Trio

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music opens their 59th season at Saint Paul United Methodist Church with the Polonsky-Shifrin-Wiley Trio. This concert includes the music of Brahms, Beethoven, Rota, and d'Riveria. 

3
Lied Center Hosts Free Outdoor Concert with Rising Star Maude Latour Photo
Lied Center Hosts Free Outdoor Concert with Rising Star Maude Latour

Welcome back, Huskers! Every August, the Lied Center’s Big Red Lied Experience (BRLX) kicks off the new school year with a FREE concert featuring a rising star. This year, the concert is outside and the community is invited!

4
Single Event Tickets for the Lied Centers Spectacular 2023-2024 Season on Sale August 17 Photo
Single Event Tickets for the Lied Center's Spectacular 2023-2024 Season on Sale August 17

On August 17, 2023, the public will get their first access to single event tickets for the Lied Center's 2023-2024 season featuring more than 30 events including top artists and ensembles from around the world in dance, classical music, jazz, musical theater, comedy, family, illusion, and more.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
View all Videos

Omaha SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (11/30-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hello Girls
Miller Lab Theatre (2/15-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
Miller Lab Theatre (11/16-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eurydice
Miller Lab Theatre (10/26-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (4/18-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Miller Lab Theatre (3/21-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippin
McDonald Theatre (9/28-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (1/25-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Good Doctor
Nebraska Wesleyan University (3/14-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Airness
Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre (9/07-9/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You