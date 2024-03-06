Lied Center Brings New Family-Friendly Production SHOW WAY THE MUSICAL To Lincoln

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Show Way the Musical will be presented at the Lied Center on Tuesday, March 26 at 7:00pm.

From Jacqueline Woodson's award-winning story that stitches together history, love, resilience, promise and possibility, this musical will inspire all ages for a better tomorrow. Soonie's great-grandma was just seven years old when she was sold to a big plantation without her ma and pa, with only some fabric and needles to call her own.

The quilt she creates shines a light on the past and paves a road to the future, stitching together possibility and promise. Show Way The Musical, a youth friendly production, demonstrates the power of tradition and generational storytelling.

Tickets

This youth-friendly production is recommended for ages 9+. Tickets available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and the Lied Center box office.

Additional events:

On March 21, fourth-generation quilter Peggie Hartwell will give a presentation "Exploring African American Quilt History and Story Quilts." This FREE event will take place at the International Quilt Museum from 4:15-6:00 p.m.

On March 26, the Lied Center's Page to Stage collaboration with Lincoln City Libraries continues with a special Show Way story time with actors from the show and a craft activity from 3:30-4:15 p.m. at the Bennett Martin Public Library. Other pre-show activities begin at the Lied Center at 6:00 p.m. and include educational activities in the lobbies and a lecture in the Steinhart Room.

About the show:

Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson's award-winning story of history, love, and resilience becomes a world premiere stage adaptation directed by Schele Williams with new music by Tyrone L. Robinson. This moving, lyrical account pays tribute to women in Woodson's own family whose strength and knowledge illuminate their daughters' lives over seven generations.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org.