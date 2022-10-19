Identical Twin Pianists The Naughton Duo Make Their Lied Debut On November 1

Identical twin sisters Christina and Michelle Naughton have been hailed by the San Francisco Examiner for their "stellar musicianship, technical mastery and awe-inspiring artistry."

On November, 1, 2022, they'll make their Lied Center debut with a program of works by Mendelssohn, Chopin, Brahms, and Ravel!

The Naughton Duo

November 1, 2022

7:30pm

"Indeed, I'm ready to put them on a level with some of the greatest piano duos of our time...They have to be heard to be believed" said the Washington Post of Christina and Michelle Naughton. They have captivated audiences throughout the globe with the unity created by their mystical communication, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, in Christina's own words, "There are times I forget we are two people playing together." The Naughtons work as a duo was recently recognized in 2019 as they became the first piano duo to receive the Avery Fisher Career Grant presented by Lincoln Center.

Christina and Michelle Naughton's career was launched in 2009 with a recital debut at Kennedy Center; and an orchestral debut at the Mann Center with the Philadelphia Orchestra. Subsequently, they began their careers in Europe and Asia; at Munich's Herkulesaal and with the Hong Kong Philharmonic respectively. These appearances were met with much critical acclaim, with the Suddeutsche Zeitung proclaiming the Naughtons an "outstanding piano duo" and the Sing Tao Daily responding by the description "Joining two hearts and four hands at two grand pianos, the Naughton sisters created an electrifying and moving musical performance".

The Naughtons discography features a wide variety of musical styles. Their first album, released on the German label ORFEO in 2012 and recorded in Bremen's Sendesaal; focuses heavily on traditional Classic and Romantic selections. It was praised by Der Spiegel Magazine for "stand(ing) out with unique harmony, and sing(ing) out with stylistic confidence, and described by ClassicsToday as a "Dynamic Duo Debut." In February of 2016 they released their debut record on the Warner Classics label titled Visions. The album is comprised of the music of Messiaen, Bach, and Adams and was chosen as "Editor's Choice" by Gramophone Magazine shortly after its release.

Christina and Michelle have played as soloists with orchestras such as the Philadelphia Orchestra, Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit, Hawaii, Houston, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Nashville, New Jersey, North Carolina, San Diego, and St. Louis. They're also avid recitalists, performing for such notable organizations as Lincoln Center's Great Performers, New York City's Naumburg Orchestral Concert Series (Naumburg Bandshell at Central Park), Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, Rockefeller Evening Concerts, le Poisson Rouge, Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater (Washington Performing Arts), the National Gallery, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and many more.

Born in Princeton, New Jersey to parents of European and Chinese descent; Christina and Michelle are graduates of the Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute of Music, where they were each awarded the Festorazzi Prize. They are Steinway Artists and currently reside in New York City.

