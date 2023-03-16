ALADDIN, MEAN GIRLS And More Announced For Lied Center's 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series

Les Misérables, Disney's Aladdin, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Shrek, and The Cher Show will make up the 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series! Five-show Broadway packages start at just $205 and include Les Misérables, Disney's Aladdin, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Shrek: The Musical. Broadway subscribers also get first access to The Cher Show shows as a "package add-ons."

Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan says, "Building on the record-breaking success of our 2022-2023 season, we're so excited to present another blockbuster season of Broadway at the Lied! The 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series will take audiences on epic adventures including the global phenomenon of Les Miserables, the beloved Disney magic of Aladdin, the mesmerizing new imagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar, the hilarious Mean Girls (based on the hit movie!), and the family fun of Shrek: The Musical. Audiences continue to return to live performance in record numbers, and it's thrilling to see people enjoying the fun and inspiration of the arts. I invite everyone to come find JOY this season at the Lied!"

Season packages, which include the same seats to five Glenn Korff Broadway Series shows and priority access to add-on productions, start at just $205. Due to growing demand, a 5th Broadway package option has been added on Thursday evenings. This package has excellent availability, with all price zones available on the main floor with 5-show packages starting at $205/package.

Season package renewals and upgrades are available immediately to current subscribers. New season packages go on sale to the public on March 23, 2023 at 11am at liedcenter.org/broadway

2022-2023 Glenn Korff Broadway Series:

Disney's Aladdin

October 3-8, 2023

8 performances!

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is "Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).

Les Miserables

January 9-14, 2024

8 performances!

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables is a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables is still undisputedly "one of the greatest musicals ever created" (Chicago Tribune).

Jesus Christ Superstar

February 1-4, 2024

5 performances!

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

Shrek: The Musical

February 29-March 3, 2024

5 performances!

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle, SHREK - THE MUSICAL. This Tony Award-winning musical brings all the beloved characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film to life.

Mean Girls

April 12-14, 2024

5 performances!

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies, MEAN GIRLS "delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

Season Package Add-on Productions:

The Cher Show

April 9-10, 2024

2 performances!

HER LIFE. HER STORY. HER LEGEND.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org.