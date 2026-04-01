Trial Run Productions to Present GUNFIGHT & DOES NOT COMPUTE at The American Theater of Actors
GUNFIGHT AT THE NOT-SO-OK SALOON and DOES NOT COMPUTE will run May 15–17 in a four-performance engagement.
Trial Run Productions will present a double bill of two original musicals, GUNFIGHT AT THE NOT-SO-OK SALOON and DOES NOT COMPUTE, for four performances May 15–17, 2026 at the John Cullum Theatre at The American Theater of Actors in New York City.
The program pairs a Western-inspired musical comedy with a sci-fi comedy exploring artificial intelligence, both featuring music by Brooke deRosa.
GUNFIGHT AT THE NOT-SO-OK SALOON
Book, music, and lyrics by Brooke deRosa
Co-directed by Brooke deRosa and Liza Barskaya
Set in a stylized Old West, the musical follows a traveler searching for his lost love, only to find her entangled with a local sheriff. The production combines comedic storytelling with musical theater influences inspired by Gilbert and Sullivan.
The cast includes Christopher Anderson-West, Nandani Sinha, Brooke deRosa, Jonathan Matthews, Phil Meyer, Spencer Allen, Skylar Gaines, Mark Thurner, Jessie Massoudi, Brooke Iva Lohman, Annalise Staudt, Patrick K Compton, and Natalie Vatcher.
DOES NOT COMPUTE
Music by Brooke deRosa
Lyrics by Kelsey Johnson
Directed by Judy Louise Johnson
Set in a near-future world, the musical follows a couple whose household robots begin questioning concepts such as love and identity. The story examines the relationship between humans and technology through a comedic lens.
The cast includes Brooke deRosa, Phil Meyer, Jonathan Matthews, Nandani Sinha, Kelsey Johnson, and Skylar Gaines.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
John Cullum THEATRE
The American Theater of Actors
314 West 54th Street, New York, NY
Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 16 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 17 at 2:00 p.m.
Ticketing Information
General admission tickets are $50 plus fees. The runtime is approximately two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are available through the American Theater of Actors website.
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