Trial Run Productions to Present GUNFIGHT & DOES NOT COMPUTE at The American Theater of Actors

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Trial Run Productions will present a double bill of two original musicals, GUNFIGHT AT THE NOT-SO-OK SALOON and DOES NOT COMPUTE, for four performances May 15–17, 2026 at the John Cullum Theatre at The American Theater of Actors in New York City.

The program pairs a Western-inspired musical comedy with a sci-fi comedy exploring artificial intelligence, both featuring music by Brooke deRosa.

GUNFIGHT AT THE NOT-SO-OK SALOON

Book, music, and lyrics by Brooke deRosa

Co-directed by Brooke deRosa and Liza Barskaya

Set in a stylized Old West, the musical follows a traveler searching for his lost love, only to find her entangled with a local sheriff. The production combines comedic storytelling with musical theater influences inspired by Gilbert and Sullivan.

The cast includes Christopher Anderson-West, Nandani Sinha, Brooke deRosa, Jonathan Matthews, Phil Meyer, Spencer Allen, Skylar Gaines, Mark Thurner, Jessie Massoudi, Brooke Iva Lohman, Annalise Staudt, Patrick K Compton, and Natalie Vatcher.

DOES NOT COMPUTE

Music by Brooke deRosa

Lyrics by Kelsey Johnson

Directed by Judy Louise Johnson

Set in a near-future world, the musical follows a couple whose household robots begin questioning concepts such as love and identity. The story examines the relationship between humans and technology through a comedic lens.

The cast includes Brooke deRosa, Phil Meyer, Jonathan Matthews, Nandani Sinha, Kelsey Johnson, and Skylar Gaines.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

John Cullum THEATRE

The American Theater of Actors

314 West 54th Street, New York, NY

Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 17 at 2:00 p.m.

Ticketing Information

General admission tickets are $50 plus fees. The runtime is approximately two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are available through the American Theater of Actors website.