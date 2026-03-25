Trey Everett's New Play OBIT. Will Debut Off Off Broadway in May

Ever Productions announced the New York premiere of Obit., a new play by Trey Everett that will have a strictly limited 16-performance engagement at East Village Basement, (321 E. 9th St.) this spring. Performances begin on Thursday, May 14 and continue through Saturday, May 30. The official opening is slated for Monday, May 18. Cast and creative team are soon to be announced.

When an anxious soon-to-be father returns to his estranged dad's chaotic New York apartment, he's pulled into a messy, darkly funny confrontation with family history, forgotten memories, and the unraveling mind of a man he thought he'd already said goodbye to, until an obituary forces him to rewrite what legacy really means. Balancing dark, biting humor with emotional urgency, Obit. explores dementia, generational inheritance, and the fear of becoming one's parents, while asking what, if anything, we leave behind when memory fails.



“I began writing Obit. when I learned I was going to become a father. I found myself preoccupied with questions of legacy— what my own father would leave behind for me, and what I would, ultimately, leave behind for my son,” says Everett. “In many ways, this play became my answer.”



Performances are on Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30pm. Additional performances include Monday, May 25 at 7:30 PM, Thursday, May 21 at 2 PM, and Thursday, May 28 at 2 PM. There will be 16 performances in total. Seating is general admission. Tickets are $49 to $68, and available here.