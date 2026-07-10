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Strongbox Theater to Open in East Rockaway After 6-Year Renovation

Strongbox's first official production will be a one-act play festival, running from July 31 to August 16.

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Strongbox Theater to Open in East Rockaway After 6-Year Renovation

According to Newday, Strongbox Theater will open in East Rockaway after six years of renovations. The theater will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 14. Strongbox's first official production will be a one-act play festival, running from July 31 to August 16.

The theater is run by husband and wife owners Tony Leone and Marla D'Urso, who have worked on bringing the venue to life since 2020. The theater can accommodate around 90 people, and will present plays, comedy shows, concerts, open mic nights and more. It also features a bar, which will serve cocktails, small plates and desserts, as well as an outdoor patio.

"We wanted to create a place where people can gather, get off the couch, get off their phones, see a show and reconnect. And before and after the show, they can go to the bar and lounge and just talk to each other. There'll be no TVs playing," Leone said. Learn more about the theater!

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