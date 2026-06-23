REDEMPTION IS A DANGEROUS THING to Open at The Tank in NYC
Amanda Spilinga stars as Coco alongside Abey Abdallah, Zavier Barnhart, and Yeamah Rainsbury in the psychological dance-theater work.
Amanda Spilinga and Alternative Synergy The Company (ASTC) will present Redemption Is A Dangerous Thing, a new psychological dance-theater work written, directed, and performed by Spilinga, at The Tank on July 29 and August 1, 2026.
Redemption Is A Dangerous Thing marks the third original theatrical production by Alternative Synergy The Company and continues the company's exploration of human behavior through movement, storytelling, and interdisciplinary performance.
Blending theater, movement, dark comedy, and magical realism, Redemption Is A Dangerous Thing follows Coco, a woman who pays a psychic for one impossible thing: another chance.
After a year of silence, a mysterious ritual reveals the life of the man she lost, forcing Coco to confront a devastating question: is she fighting for love, or for the illusion of who she believes he could become?
As the boundaries between reality, memory, and fantasy begin to blur, Coco is drawn deeper into a world where redemption comes at a cost and love becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish from obsession.
The production combines contemporary movement, theatrical storytelling, and cinematic imagery to examine the stories we tell ourselves to avoid loss, the people we try to save, and the truths we refuse to see.
The cast includes Amanda Spilinga as Coco, with Abey Abdallah, Zavier Barnhart, and Yeamah Rainsbury.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
Redemption Is A Dangerous Thing
The Tank, 312 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018
Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:30 PM
Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 3:00 PM
Running Time: Approximately 90 Minutes
Tickets: https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/2026/6/redemption-is-a-dangerous-thing
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