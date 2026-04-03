Literature to Life Seeks Actor for THE BRIEF WONDROUS LIFE OF OSCAR WAO

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Literature to Life is currently seeking a new actor for their solo adaptation of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz. LTL tours nationally, performing wherever a book is needed most — schools, libraries, correctional facilities, performing arts venues, community centers, etc.

The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao has been a part of LTL's roster for 15 years, most recently performed by actor and LTL Company Manager, Kelvin Grullon. LTL is looking to cast a Dominican-American, male actor, 20-30 years old, based in New York City.

This adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel chronicles the life of Oscar, an overweight science-fiction enthusiast who dreams of becoming the Dominican J.R.R. Tolkien. Through this 60 minute exploration of brotherhood, fantasy stories, and what it means to be a “Dominican man,” we come to understand the culture of fear and violence that resulted from Trujillo's 30+ years dictatorship of the Dominican Republic, and the importance of facing fear with love.

LTL's performances are all one-person shows, meaning the actor must be comfortable with solo performances and inhabiting multiple characters in a one-person verbatim text adaptation. The actor will play the central narrator Yunior, a womanizing jock full of bravado, as he recounts the life of his friend, Oscar “Wao” de León — a nerdy, overweight Dominican-American obsessed with books, sci-fi, and finding love. The actor also plays Oscar, Lola, their mom Belicia, their abuela La Inca, Ybon, and El Capitan, among other characters ranging from 20-70 years of age. Versatility and depth of character exploration is a must.

The actor should be available to begin rehearsals in May 2026 and will participate in two 8-week rehearsal periods between May to October with a break in July. Selected scenes and full preview shows will begin in September in New York City, with a premiere performance in early October and thereafter ongoing local & national bookings.

If interested in the role, please send a headshot and resume to casting@literaturetolife.org with “Wao Casting Submission” in the subject line.