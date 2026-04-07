LATE BLOOMING World Premiere to Open at Wild Project This April

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Voyage Theater Company will present the World Premiere of Late Blooming, written and directed by Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li. Performances run April 27 - May 2 at The Wild Project as part of The Fresh Fruit Festival.

In Late Blooming, closeted novelist Libao struggles between his sexuality and his parents' expectations. When his childhood friend Shan returns to a gentrifying Elmhurst, Queens, buried desires and family tensions are forced to the surface.

"What makes this story different is," Li states, "we don't just follow the protagonist. We follow his parents: how they see, how they process, and how they struggle to understand. It's not just about coming out. It's about the generational gap around it. A conversation we rarely have, but urgently need to, between our queer selves and our families."

Late Blooming stars Timmy Ong, Stephanie Gong, Chris Chinn, Sandia Ang, Obinna Nwako, and Devin Hernandez, The production team includes Charlotte Shi (set), Hao Bai (lighting), Emily Hsieh (costumes), Larry Chang (sound), Cinthia Chen (projections), Brad Hamers (graphic design), Leah Bachar (associate producer/production manager) and Andrew Kasper (stage manager).

Late Blooming runs April 27 at 6:30pm, April 28 at 8:00pm, and May 2 at 4:00pm, 2026 at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd Street, New York, NY 10009). Running Time is 80 minutes with no intermission. Following the April 28 performance, a special panel will explore the topic of coming out within BIPOC queer communities. Tickets are $23.