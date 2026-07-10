LADIES Will Come to New York Theatre Festival in July

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Ladies, a debut one act play from Lisa Naso, opens in July at the New York Theatre Festival. Performances begin July 22nd and play through July 26th.

The cast features Kerry McGann ("Blue Bloods", "American Horror Stories") Haley Izurieta (Beetlejuice, Jagged Little Pill) and Julia LaRotonda. Ladies is written and directed by Naso, a UCB alum with acting credits on "Love Story" and "Étoile." The production is being co-produced and designed by Samantha Naso, and stage managed by Sydney Martinez.

Ladies is a dark comedy about family, mortality, and what it means to be (or not to be) a lady. Claustrophobic, fast paced and funny, it follows a mother and her two grown daughters as they attempt to leave the house for a funeral on time - without killing each other.

Following its run at NYTF, Ladies will play The Tank at 312 W 36th Street in early October. Follow @ladiestheplay on socials for more updates.

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