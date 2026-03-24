Fisheye Theatre Company Will Present DAUGHTERHOOD Reading in NYC

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Fisheye Theatre Company has announced a special developmental staged reading of DAUGHTERHOOD, a poignant new script by award-winning playwright and actor Loey Jones-Perpich. The presentation will take place at the prestigious New York Theatre Workshop, offering audiences a first look at this compelling exploration of family, secrets, and the complexities of genetic legacy.

Directed by Kimmarie McCrann, the production features a dynamic ensemble, including the talented Isan Salem as part of the cast.

It's June in the year 2000, and a beloved middle school orchestra teacher has died. Brought together in the wake of his untimely death are his two children, Mariana and Joanie. There's only one problem: neither knew the other existed until now. A biological family drama, DAUGHTERHOOD explores sibling isolation and the aftermath of genetic donation, asking the haunting question: What does it truly mean to be someone's child?

Loey Jones-Perpich is a Brooklyn-based playwright and actor originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan. A Magna Cum Laude graduate of Emerson College (Class of 2024), Jones-Perpich is the recipient of the Nicole duFresne Award for women in acting and playwriting and a founding producer of the Boston New Playwrights Expo. After a successful tenure at the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum, she has recently brought her creative vision to the New York City stage.