CINDY OF ARC Makes Catskills Premiere at Bridge Street Theatre in May

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Direct from its NYC residency at the famed Laurie Beechman Theatre, Cindy of Arc will make its Catskills debut. Two performances will be staged at the Bridge Street Theatre (Catskill, NY) on Saturday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 17 at 2:00 p.m.

Finalist for the 2023 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, the VERY timely celebrated comedy rock extravaganza by playwright and performer Cynthia Kaplan is about the problem men have with lying and where that's gotten the rest of us. Particularly women. Cindy of Arc is directed by Emmy-Winning writer and Tony-nominated producer Dani Davis, who directs a cast of four, including Cynthia Kaplan with Dan Barman, Zachary Larson, and Rob Taube.

What is a scold's bridle? What is the song Delta Dawn really about? Why are there no Jews in Whoville? In this brand new work of comedy and music, your guide, Cindy of Arc, will answer these and other pressing questions, taking you through an abridged history of the lies men tell in such popular areas as religion, politics, sex, and, of course, songwriting. Think American Utopia but with Nazis, expletives, cannibals, dogs, no David Byrne, and no Utopia. And no choreographer. And no money. And it's a comedy. And we wear shoes. But otherwise, very similar.

“Frankly, I'd hoped to retire my horse, Buttons, after this last election, but for some reason the world keeps demanding political, feminist, subversive, comedic work, with rock songs and a hot band, and so we'll be here, performing Cindy of Arc until the Twelfth of Never or a woman becomes president, whichever comes first,” says Cynthia Kaplan. “My one hope is that people leave the theater having laughed hard, sung along when invited to but not when not, been outraged, then headed back out of the theater inspired to do something. Performances of Cindy of Arc have raised over $12,000 for local and national reproductive rights organizations. We're pretty chuffed about that.”

Cindy of Arc recently enjoyed a monthly residency at NYC's famed Laurie Beechman Theatre. It was first produced as a concert film shot during the pandemic in a barn on Cape Cod and premiered at the 2021 Cinequest Film Festival. In 2022, the show was workshopped on stage at Dixon Place Theater and the Five Angels Theater. Since then, Cindy of Arc has enjoyed several regional productions, including at NYC's historic Bitter End, the 50th anniversary season of Seattle's Tony Award-winning Intiman Theatre, Baltimore Theatre Project, and the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.