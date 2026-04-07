Xhloe and Natasha's AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN to Make Off-Broadway Debut

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Ars Nova will present the Off-Broadway debut of playwriting and performing duo Xhloe and Natasha in their award-winning And Then The Rodeo Burned Down after an appearance in Ars Nova’s 2025 ANT Fest. Directed with Tom Costello, And Then The Rodeo Burned Down runs May 19 – June 18, 2026, at Ars Nova. Tickets are now on sale for the production.

Additionally, the 2026 edition of ANT Fest, Ars Nova's annual festival of all new talent, will take place September 8-25, 2026.

The rodeo is the best place in the world. Why would anybody burn it down? Dale, a rodeo clown with a big dream (and a mischievous shadow), certainly wouldn’t. After all, Dale wants to be a cowboy. So, if we’re going to find out who burned the rodeo down, we'll have to finish the play. And now there’s fire involved? That sounds expensive.

Physical, brutal, ruthlessly funny, and weirdly tender, And Then The Rodeo Burned Down, from three-time Edinburgh Fringe First Award winners Xhloe and Natasha, is a rowdy, lightning-fast story of ambition, heartbreak, and the cost of pursuing the thing you love. Fake cigarettes, real fire.

The creative team for And Then The Rodeo Burned Down includes Emmie Finckel (set designer), Christopher Ford (co-Costume Designer), Angelo Sagnelli (lighting designer), Carsen Joenk (co-sound designer), and Cherie B. Tay (production stage manager).

Twenty performances of And Then The Rodeo Burned Down will take place May 19 – June 18, 2026 at Ars Nova, located at 511 W 54th Street in Manhattan. Performances take place Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm through June 12 and then Monday, June 15 through Thursday, June 18.

The anticipated runtime is 70 minutes with no intermission. Tickets, which start at $40 for general admission and $65 for premium reserved seating, can be purchased at www.arsnovanyc.com. A limited number of $25 Rush tickets will become available through the TodayTix app on the day of each public performance. Members of Ars Nova’s membership program *THE LIST can purchase tickets for half-price during previews (May 19-29) with a gift of $10/month. All standard ticketing fees apply.