Winners Revealed for the 24th Season of The Downtown Urban Arts Festival

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Winners have been revealed for the 24th The Downtown Urban Arts Festival, which took place from May 29 – June 20. This year, they presented the works of 19 playwrights. The Downtown Urban Arts Festival is produced by T. Marc Newell and artistic directed by Reg E. Gaines. The winners are:

Best Play:

Gin & Milk- Written and Directed by Antony Raymond

Featuring: Christopher Heard, Julia Keesler

Best Short:

Sing Truth to Power by Howard Ho

Directed By Jully Lee

Featuring: Ben Langhorst, Austin Ku, Julia Kim Caldwell

Best Audience: (TIE) Sing Truth to Power by Howard Ho

and Whiskey, Hope and The Climate Clock by Carter Quinn Tanis and

Marissa Raine Carlin

Directed By: Peter Charney

Featuring: Oliver Prose and Alyssa Wray

The winning honoree in each category will receive a trophy and a $1,000 prize. Ties will split the monetary prize.

In 2001, the theater program at DUAF was founded with the purpose to build a repertoire of new American theatre that echoes the true spirit of urban life and speaks to a whole new generation whose lives defy categorizing along conventional lines. That purpose has been realized, as 221 writers have created and refined their work for the stage.

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