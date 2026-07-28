Winners Revealed for the 24th Season of The Downtown Urban Arts Festival
The Best Play winner is Gin & Milk- Written and Directed by Antony Raymond.
Winners have been revealed for the 24th The Downtown Urban Arts Festival, which took place from May 29 – June 20. This year, they presented the works of 19 playwrights. The Downtown Urban Arts Festival is produced by T. Marc Newell and artistic directed by Reg E. Gaines. The winners are:
Best Play:
Gin & Milk- Written and Directed by Antony Raymond
Featuring: Christopher Heard, Julia Keesler
Best Short:
Sing Truth to Power by Howard Ho
Directed By Jully Lee
Featuring: Ben Langhorst, Austin Ku, Julia Kim Caldwell
Best Audience: (TIE) Sing Truth to Power by Howard Ho
and Whiskey, Hope and The Climate Clock by Carter Quinn Tanis and
Marissa Raine Carlin
Directed By: Peter Charney
Featuring: Oliver Prose and Alyssa Wray
The winning honoree in each category will receive a trophy and a $1,000 prize. Ties will split the monetary prize.
In 2001, the theater program at DUAF was founded with the purpose to build a repertoire of new American theatre that echoes the true spirit of urban life and speaks to a whole new generation whose lives defy categorizing along conventional lines. That purpose has been realized, as 221 writers have created and refined their work for the stage.
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LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
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WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (8/01-8/02)
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THE DEATH CHRONICLES (portraits)|S&F Summer Season at Marist
Marist University Symphonic Hall (8/01-8/01)
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LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
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Butoh: Into the Depth
New York Butoh Institute/Vangeline (7/08-7/31)
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EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
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WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (7/31-7/31)