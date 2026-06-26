Video: THE LOVED ONES at Irish Repertory Theatre- First Look

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Irish Repertory Theatre's New York premiere of The Loved Ones officially opened June 23 following previews that began June 13. Written by Erica Murray and directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey, the production is currently running through August 2 on Irish Rep's Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. Check out video highlights of the production.

Set in a remote farmhouse in County Clare, Ireland, The Loved Ones follows Nell as she prepares to scatter her late son's ashes with his widow. Their plans are disrupted by the arrival of an American tourist and an unexpected young visitor, setting the stage for a weekend of revelations, unresolved grief, and dark comedy.

The cast features Alana Raquel Bowers, Donna Lynne Champlin, Clare O'Malley, and Maryann Plunkett.

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Related Stories 1 THE LOVED ONES to Have NYC Premiere At Irish Rep With Maryann Plunkett, Donna Lynne Champlin and More

Irish Repertory Theatre announced casting for the NYC premiere of THE LOVED ONES by Erica Murray, starring Donna Lynne Champlin and Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett, directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey.

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