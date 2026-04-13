Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Stephen Spinella, and Ken Barnett Will Lead JEROME at Playwrights Horizons

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The upcoming production of Jerome has announced its cast and creative team ahead of its spring 2026 run at The Judith O. Rubin Theater.

Written by John J. Caswell Jr. and directed by Dustin Wills, Jerome will play from May 14 through June 21, 2026. Leading the cast are Ken Barnett as Bruin, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson as Doane, and Stephen Spinella as Con.

The creative team includes scenic designer Rodrigo Muñoz, Costume Designer Barbara Samuels, lighting designer Leah Gelpe, and sound designer Matt Carlin. Props are designed by Kasson Marroquin. The production stage manager is Tyler Crow, with casting by Alldaffer and Donadio Casting.

Jerome, a ghost town in the secluded Arizona backcountry, is home to Con and Doane, an aging gay couple who’ve built a quiet life far from the chaos of cities and other people—until a stranger arrives, fleeing his damaged past, and falls into their arms. Set at the height of the AIDS epidemic, John J. Caswell, Jr.’s new play is an unexpectedly funny, delicately wrought story of survival, even in the harshest of deserts.