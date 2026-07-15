TikTok Star Michael OJ to Join BROADWAY MAGIC HOUR as Guest Magician

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TikTok Star Michael OJ will perform close-up magic at the July 25, 2PM performance of Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio's The Broadway Magic Hour at Broadway Comedy Club. Tickets start at $25. This family-friendly show is complete with audience participation, comedy, grand illusion, mind-reading, and expert sleight-of-hand magic.

Michael OJ has been a magician for over ten years. During that time, he has traveled worldwide, performing and perfecting his craft, from being a street magician in Ireland to entertaining at Mohegan Sun Casino. His unique, chaotic approach blends powerful technical skill with witty comedy. On TikTok, Michael's magic has received over 60 million views.

ABOUT THE BROADWAY MAGIC HOUR

Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio have each been performing magic all their lives, and they met 10 years ago when they were both booked to perform in the same magic-variety show in Coney Island. Jim and Carl became friends and started performing together in venues throughout the tristate area, eventually collaborating on a family magic show, which debuted in 2022 at the North Fork Community Theatre in Long Island.

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