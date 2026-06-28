The New York Neo-futurists To Take Residence At Asylum NYC With THE INFINITE WRENCH

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The Infinite Wrench begins a new chapter in Manhattan with opening performances July 10 & 11 at 9:30pm.

The New York Neo-Futurists are thrilled to announce that beginning Friday, July 10, their long-running weekly production The Infinite Wrench will take up residence at Asylum NYC, marking the company's return to Manhattan and an exciting new chapter in its 20+ year history.

Following nearly two years performing at The Second City New York and The Improv in Williamsburg, the ensemble will launch its new residency at Asylum NYC (123 East 24th Street) with performances every Friday and Saturday at 9:30 PM.

Located in the heart of Manhattan just minutes from Union Square, Asylum NYC has quickly become one of New York's premier destinations for live comedy and original performance. Since opening in 2017, the Off-Broadway theater has presented improv, stand-up, sketch comedy, and variety shows seven nights a week while serving as a creative home for emerging artists and established performers alike including Saturday Night Live cast members, late-night writers, and some of comedy's biggest names. As part of the nationally recognized Improv Asylum family, the theater has built a reputation for championing bold, original work that pushes the boundaries of live performance.

'Asylum is an incredible home for adventurous live performance, and we are so excited to be taking this step forward as a company!' said Co-Artistic Director Amelia Bethel. Co-Artistic Director Julia Melfi added, 'Being back in Manhattan, in an Off-Broadway theater that's known for developing original work, puts us closer to students, artists, audiences, and collaborators while giving us the opportunity to grow The Infinite Wrench in exciting new ways.'

For the New York Neo-Futurists, the move represents more than a change of venue. The company's new home places them at the center of one of New York City's busiest arts corridors, surrounded by universities, theaters, cultural institutions, and a thriving downtown arts community. It also marks the ensemble's first long-term Off-Broadway residency, opening new opportunities to reach expanded audiences.

The Infinite Wrench is a barrage of 30 short plays the cast attempts to perform within a single hour. Each play offers something different, be it funny, profound, elegant, disgusting, topical, irrelevant, terrifying, or a song. All are truthful and tackle the here-and-now, inspired by the lived experiences of the performers. With new plays every week, The Infinite Wrench is the Neo-Futurists' ongoing and ever-changing attempt to shift the conventions of live performance and speak to audiences, including those unreached or unmoved by traditional theater.

Opening Weekend will take place on Friday, July 10 & Saturday, July 11 at 9:30 PM at Asylum NYC located at 123 East 24th Street New York, NY. Tickets can be purchased at Asylum NYC's website.

About the New York Neo-Futurists

The New York Neo-Futurists (NYNF) are a radically dynamic ensemble of multidisciplinary artists who write and perform original work rooted in the truth of our own lived experiences. We fuse elements of poetry, game, and performance art to create ever-changing theatre and other artistic experiments to respond to the world around us.

As a group, we create art under four aesthetic tenets: we are who we are, we are where we are, we are doing what we are doing, and the time is now. We empower artists to share their stories honestly on stage. We make work for curious audiences who ask questions of themselves and their communities. We create theater that is responsive, honest, and brave in its art, in the community, and in its service to artists.

Since opening in 2004, the NY Neo-Futurists have premiered over 7800 new plays. Aside from running a weekly late-night show, they have produced several award-winning main-stage productions including Steve: A Docu-Musical, The Human Symphony, The Complete and Condensed Stage Directions of Eugene O'Neill: Vol. 1, and Locker #4173b. Collectively they have been nominated for three Drama Desk Awards and more than a dozen New York Innovative Theatre Awards, and in 2017 The Infinite Wrench won the NY IT Award for Outstanding Performance Art Production. NY Neo-Futurists have toured to the Edinburgh Fringe and all around the United States, most notably to the Alden Theater, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Wellesley College, Austin College, Grinnell, Sarah Lawrence, URI, University of Texas, NYU, and Out of Bounds Comedy Festival. They also have been featured in The New York Times, The New York Post, and Howl Around.

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