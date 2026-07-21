Target Margin Theater Unveils 2026-27 Season Featuring PROJECT 251 and More

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Target Margin Theater has revealed details for Nonsense, the Obie award-winning company's 2026-2027 season. The 2025-2026 season will be anchored by a new play Project 251, a meditation on the future of our country that is anchored by the Declaration of Independence along with the work of the delightful artists who gave birth to Dada, collage, and all the literature of the mad heart. Created by the company, and directed by David Herskovits, this new work aspires to lift the absurdity of the U.S.A. today and turn in hope to a frighteningly uncertain future. It will premiere in March 2026 at The Doxsee, Target Margin's home in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Kicking off Target Margin's 2026–2027 season is The Nonsense Lab, a three-week performance festival of new work that explores the theme of Nonsense. Running September 17 - October 3, the festival will offer three productions, each for 6 performances, and three one-night events. The lead artists and productions, all rooted in distinct disciplines include Caroline Fermin's Let Me Be an Animal, an evening-length dance celebrating the slow, awkward, sweaty, and questioning parts of ourselves; Target Margin's Associate Artistic Director Adam M. Kassim creates an explosion of politics, pop culture, and history in We'll Jump Off That Bridge When We Get There; and toy theater creator & puppeteer Kathleen Kennedy Tobin's The Charnel House reminds us, we continue to love in the time of apocalypse. On October 19, Target Margin will honor Dominique Bravo and James Tigger! Ferguson at TMT Gala: Burlesque!, the company's annual fundraiser.

The 2026-2027 season will also include the latest edition of the TMT Institute, a year-long fellowship that provides five artists space, material resources, and a $2,000 stipend to challenge themselves and their art-making practice. Fellows will be announced in October.

Throughout the year, Target Margin will continue to lift up rising artists, local artists, and established artists. As part of that work, Target Margin artists will once again work with local Sunset Park elementary students again to create an original theatrical work. Young Artist productions will be performed at the Doxsee theater in December 2026 and June 2027.

Through TMT Hosts, Target Margin will welcome artists who share in the Company's Degenerate Spirit. Highlights include choreographer Abigail Levine; new plays from Emma Horowitz & Bailey Williams and William Sydney; and The Exponential Festival featuring Amanda Hameline, Needy Lover, and Deepa Purohit, and more to come.

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