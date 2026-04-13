TO THE UNKNOWN SOLDIERS World Premiere Set For BMCC At Tribeca Performing Arts Center

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The Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC/CUNY) Communication and Theatre Arts Department will present the world premiere of TO THE UNKNOWN SOLDIERS, written by Krystle N. Adams and directed by Lori Ann Kee. Performances will run April 22 through April 26 at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center’s Theatre 2 in New York City.

The play is a time-traveling narrative set between 1922 Harlem and the 1918 trenches of World War I France. It follows a young woman investigating the overlooked history of Black soldiers who fought abroad while facing systemic racism and segregation at home.

“It follows the soldiers during the war, and after, and it explores how they were treated, it explores racism, it explores identity and brotherhood,” said Adams. “I think any person who sees the show will find something they can connect to.”

The script originated from Adams’ research into Black expatriate life in pre-World War I Paris, before shifting focus to the lack of documented experiences of Black soldiers on the front lines. The production brings together approximately 50 BMCC students, including performers, designers, and a student assistant director working alongside Kee.

“These are talented young actors, and this is going to be your chance to see them really shining,” said Kee. “Working on a new play with the playwright provides an invaluable experience for New York City theatre students.”

TO THE UNKNOWN SOLDIERS

Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Theatre 2

199 Chambers Street, New York, NY

April 22: 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

April 23: 7:00 p.m.

April 24: 7:00 p.m.

April 25: 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

April 26: 2:00 p.m.

All performances are free and open to the public.

ABOUT BMCC THEATRE PROGRAM

BMCC’s theatre program offers an Associate in Science degree, combining academic study with production experience to prepare students for careers in the entertainment industry or transfer to four-year programs.