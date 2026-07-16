TO HAVE AND TO HOLD World Premiere to Play Chashama’s 154 Theater

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To Have and To Hold, a new play by Fulbright Award-winner Laura Lapidus and directed by Drama League Fellow Zoë Adams (BUG, Are You Now or Have You Ever Been), will debut this August at Chashama’s 154 Theater (154 Christopher Street) for a strictly limited engagement of just 16 performances. The production will star playwright Laura Lapidus as Kate opposite Tedra Millan (Leopoldstadt, “The Pitt”) as her younger sister, Bianca. Casting for the role of Peter will be announced at a later date.

Produced by Lily Jack Productions (Josh Altman, Lead Producer), To Have and To Hold will begin performances on Friday, August 21, with opening night set for Sunday, August 23. The production will play a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, September 12.

Kate is never getting married. Besides, marriage is an instrument of the patriarchy. Her sister and best friend Bianca has always been the center of Kate's world. But when Bianca gets engaged, Kate's certainty begins to crumble. As their lifelong bond is tested and an unexpected romance enters the picture, Kate must decide whether she's willing to let go of the beliefs that have always defined her.

Both hilarious and deeply human, To Have and To Hold asks whether the stories we tell ourselves stand a chance against the ones we've inherited. Through the lens of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, the play explores sisterhood, identity, grief, and the complicated process of growing into yourself.

To Have and To Hold features scenic design by Se Oh, costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg, lighting design by Yang Yu, and sound design by Liam Bellman-Sharpe, and production management by Sean McGrath. Cello Barnes will be the Production Stage Manager, and Riley Cerabona will be the Assistant Director. Adam Rodner is the Executive Producer.

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