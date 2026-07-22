THE WHOLE SKY ALL DIAMONDS Immersive Play Will Open in Brooklyn

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Written by Bixby Elliot and directed by Jack Dentinger, The Whole Sky All Diamonds is a new immersive theatrical experience that transforms audiences into newly hired employees at a rapidly growing tech company, where they will join a cast of fellow workers in a rumination on the loss of humanity and the dissolution of dreams. It's a comedy. Obviously. Presented inside a fully realized office environment at Loft Story (748 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn) August 12th through August 22nd the production drops audiences directly inside the action as they navigate intersecting storylines unfolding around them.

The Whole Sky All Diamonds is set inside a tech company on the verge of explosive success or possible collapse. At Füfl, what began as a revolution, a dream not just of changing the internet, but of transforming the very way humans communicate, has, for its employees, become just another job… another grind. But as a new hire upends the orbit of everyone at the company, romance, betrayal and heartbreak spread through the office like a slow-motion server crash. Inspired by the worlds created by Anton Chekhov, the play explores how painful it is to connect in this über-connected world. How do we say what needs to be said when we can't find the words? Or when there are no words?

Created by an artistic team that includes numerous veterans of the acclaimed immersive productions Sleep No More and The Death of Rasputin, The Whole Sky All Diamonds invites audiences to chart their own journey through the performance as characters, conversations, and discoveries emerge all around them. Audience members become part of the company's daily life, checking in as new hires moving through the workplace and experiencing the story from constantly shifting perspectives.

'I'm beyond excited to let audiences loose inside Füfl! This is a play you step into,” says playwright Bixby Elliot. “Follow Mickey and you'll get one story; follow Dara and you'll get a completely different, possibly more emotionally devastating one. It's funny, it's heartbreaking, and it changes every single night depending on who you decide to stalk through the office. Basically, come for the tech satire, stay because you've accidentally fallen in love with a fictional software engineer.'

The cast of The Whole Sky All Diamonds features Adam Griffith (Mickey), Zoë Laiz (Jumee), Jake Ryan Lozano (Forrest), Eric Wiegand (Far), Lucy York Struever (Dara), and Aigner Mizzelle (Elena).

The creative team also includes Associate Director Yesenia Ayala; Production Designer Olivia Vaughn Hern; Video and Installation Designer Geoff Bailey; Casting Director Paul E. Davis; Co-Stage Manager, Carolyn Carothers; Co-Stage Manager Hope Kay; Choreographer Ahmad Simmons; Intimacy Director Maria Hubbard; Mime Master Timiki Salinas.



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