THE RUBOUT and ANNE OF A THOUSAND FACES to Open at American Theatre of Actors

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American Theatre of Actors will present a double-bill of psychological one-act plays featuring Meny Beriro's suspenseful thriller The Rubout and Edward Gibbons-Brown's sharp, satirical drama Anne of A Thousand Faces. This pairing runs for a limited two-week engagement from September 2 through September 13.

Examining the fragility of perception, narrative control, and existential reckoning, this double-bill brings audiences two distinct, fast-paced theatrical experiences in a single evening.

THE RUBOUT (55 minutes)

Playwright: Meny Beriro

Director: Alan Hasnas

Cast: Alan Hasnas and Phil Oetiker

Set against the quiet finality of a funeral parlor after hours, The Rubout unfolds when an emotionally exhausted employee encounters an enigmatic stranger. What begins as a tense late-night intrusion quickly transforms into a high-stakes psychological confrontation. As secrets unravel and perspectives violently shift until the very final breath, both men are forced to face the defining choices, debts, and deceptions that have shaped their lives. Taut, suspenseful, and relentlessly atmospheric, The Rubout keeps audiences guessing until the final twist.

ANNE OF A THOUSAND FACES (45 minutes)

Playwright: Edward Gibbons-Brown

Director: Jasmine Jade Binder

Asst. Director: Bug Johnson

Cast: Jasmine Jade Binder, Edward Gibbons-Brown, Bonnie Lawrence

A razor-sharp, darkly comedic new play dissecting artificial intelligence, creative power, and historical mythmaking. When an ambitious actor arrives at an audition for a new Broadway production about Anne Boleyn, she immediately challenges the text, arguing the script gives Anne plenty to say but no true life of her own. In response, the eccentric billionaire playwright-producer scraps the pages and proposes an audacious live experiment: abandon the script and improvise the audition.

One by one, she embodies the multifaceted archetypes history has handed down across five centuries—the doomed romantic, the cunning seductress, the accused witch, and the political revolutionary—each driven by a single objective: survive the night and escape the executioner's blade. Observing every pulse and pivot is Common Thread, an experimental AI technology designed to quantify how audiences construct meaning and engineer the ultimate commercial narrative. As the room devolves into a fierce battle over who owns history and what an artist will sacrifice to be seen, the experiment unmasks the creators far more than their historical subject.

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