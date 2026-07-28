THE CIRCUIT: Silent Disco Ballet to Extend Run Through September

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New York Theatre Company has announced a final extension for THE CIRCUIT: Silent Disco Ballet. The immersive production will now continue performances in DUMBO, Brooklyn, through September 7.

In addition to standard ticket options, audiences can access several discounted programs throughout the extended run. Five complimentary tickets are available for each performance through the TodayTix Lottery, subject to availability. Two $35 Artist Tickets are also available for every performance through the Fever app.

Digital Rush tickets, priced at $42, are available daily beginning at 9 a.m. through the TodayTix app. A limit of two tickets per person applies, and availability is limited.

Patrons must use the TodayTix app to participate in the complimentary ticket lottery, digital rush, and lottery programs. Rush winners are notified the same day, while lottery winners receive advance notification.

New York Theatre Company produces artist-driven theater in New York City, presenting new work in both traditional and unconventional performance spaces.

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