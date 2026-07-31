Spotlight: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING at Theatre Four
EXTENDED! Forget I Said Anything at Theatre Row to extend through August 8th
Due to overwhelming audience response, Forget I Said Anything has extended its Off-Broadway run through August 8!
Written by Samantha Rose Roberts, Forget I Said Anything is a bold, sung-through new musical exploring modern love, friendship, and the emotional fallout of toxic relationships. Through an unforgettable score blending pop, rock, and contemporary musical theatre, the show examines our search for connection in a world that too often encourages us to replace rather than repair.
Featuring a remarkable cast of rising young performers, the production showcases powerful solo performances that are as moving as they are unforgettable. From heartfelt ballads to soaring anthems, each voice brings its own story to life.
Featuring Halle Kaufax, Savannah LaSalle, Jyonnah Ware, Jake Nicholson, Richie Cardile, Fletcher Kim, Stephen Nickisch, Kelly Kudlik, Dominique Karanfilian, Jess Morilak, Taylor Simon, Josh Screen, Joseph Keegan, Dayven Martinez, and Skylar Deming under the Direction of Samantha Roberts and Music Direction by Val Zvinyatskovsky step into a world of warped reality, love and chaos all told through the eyes of a composer trying to grapple with their past.
|
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/17-9/17)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (8/01-8/02)
|
13 The Musical
Griffin Theatre (8/14-8/23)
|
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/20-9/20)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (7/31-7/31)
|
Butoh: Into the Depth
New York Butoh Institute/Vangeline (7/08-7/31)
|
THE DEATH CHRONICLES (portraits)|S&F Summer Season at Marist
Marist University Symphonic Hall (8/01-8/01)