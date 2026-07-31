Spotlight: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING at Theatre Four

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Due to overwhelming audience response, Forget I Said Anything has extended its Off-Broadway run through August 8!

Written by Samantha Rose Roberts, Forget I Said Anything is a bold, sung-through new musical exploring modern love, friendship, and the emotional fallout of toxic relationships. Through an unforgettable score blending pop, rock, and contemporary musical theatre, the show examines our search for connection in a world that too often encourages us to replace rather than repair.

Featuring a remarkable cast of rising young performers, the production showcases powerful solo performances that are as moving as they are unforgettable. From heartfelt ballads to soaring anthems, each voice brings its own story to life.

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