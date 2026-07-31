SLAP&TICKLE to Host Preview & Fundraiser at 44&X Restaurant
Wyatt Chamberlain, Taylor Hopkins, Marc Schöttner and Marc Sinoway will perform excerpts from the David James Parr play.
Boundless Theater and producer Tommaso Cartia will present an exclusive sneak peek of SLAP&TICKLE at 44&X Restaurant on Monday, August 3, from 6:00-8:00 PM.
The special evening supports the SLAP&TICKLE: Road to Off-Broadway 2027! crowdfunding campaign, launched to raise essential seed funding for the play's pre-production ahead of its planned Off-Broadway premiere during Pride Month 2027.
Guests will enjoy exclusive excerpts from the play performed by Wyatt Chamberlain, Taylor Hopkins, Marc Schöttner, and Marc Sinoway, offering audiences a first look at SLAP&TICKLE - A Theatrical Experience, the provocative, sensual, and darkly funny new queer play by Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference Finalist David James Parr, directed by Chad Austin, Producing Artistic Director of Abingdon Theatre Company.
The evening will also feature special guest speaker Krishna Stone, Community Relations Director at GMHC, the project's nonprofit partner and the world's first HIV/AIDS service organization.
Guests can also participate in Test Your Pride!, an interactive queer trivia game with giveaways courtesy of event sponsors Swish Embassy and Trick Dash, a free GBTQ+ dating app. Reserve your table or bar seat on OpenTable: CLICK HERE. To support the SLAP&TICKLE: Road to Off-Broadway 2027! crowdfunding campaign: CLICK HERE.
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