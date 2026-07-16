SAFE HOUSE to Make World Premiere at Theatre Row in September

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split/decision will present the World Premiere of Safe House by L.B. Browne, directed by Benjamin Viertel at Theatre Row, September 2-13. Tickets will go on sale August 1st. The full cast and design team will also be announced in August.

Safe House is a family drama set in the days leading up to a U.S. presidential election. Convinced the second American civil war is imminent, Rock, a father secretly dying of a hereditary neurodegenerative disease, becomes consumed by the need to protect his family. In the basement of his Pennsylvania suburban home, transformed, beam by beam, into a doomsday bunker, he has built what he believes is the last safe place on earth.

But when his estranged teenage daughter returns home pregnant, the tensions that have long simmered beneath the surface of the household break open, and the father's obsession with safety turns into something else entirely. What follows is a reckoning with fear, and the consequences of confusing love with control.

Safe House was developed at the 2025 La MaMa Umbria International Playwriting Workshop in Spoleto, Italy under the guidance of Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith, received a table reading at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, and had its first public reading at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club in April 2026. This production will be the play's World Premiere.

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