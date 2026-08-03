SAFE HOUSE World Premiere to Star Karen Ziemba, Marc Kudisch

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split/decision has announced the full cast and design team for their upcoming World Premiere of Safe House by L.B. Browne, directed by Benjamin Viertel (The Peepholeman at BAM, Assistant Director for Floyd Collins on Broadway), at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036), September 2-13.

The cast will feature Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award for Contact at Lincoln Center) and three-time Tony Award-nominee Marc Kudisch (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and 9 to 5 on Broadway; Drama Desk Award-winner for The Wayside Motor Inn with Signature Theatre) alongside Anna Roman (Girl, Interrupted at The Public Theatre), Grace Church, Justin Lee Miller (Man of La Mancha at Lincoln Center; On The Town on Broadway), Glenn Seven Allen (The Light in the Piazza on Broadway/Lincoln Center), and Julianna Layne (Waitress The Musical Karaoke with Sara Bareilles on Broadway).

The design team includes Set Design by Forest Entsminger (Dad Don't Read This at St. Lukes/Greenwich House Theater), Lighting Design by Mary Ellen Stebbins (The Door Slams, The Glass Trembles with Talking Band/La MaMa), Costume Design by Kyle Artone (Cankersore Paradise at Lenfest Center for the Arts), and Sound Design by Liam Bellman-Sharpe (Not Ready For Primetime at MCC; The Beacon and The Smuggler with Irish Rep) with Production Stage Manager Skylar Back. Safe House is produced by split/decision in association with L.B. Browne and Glenn Seven Allen.

Safe House is a family drama set in the days leading up to a U.S. presidential election. Convinced the second American civil war is imminent, Rock, a father secretly dying of a hereditary neurodegenerative disease, becomes consumed by the need to protect his family. In the basement of his Pennsylvania suburban home, transformed, beam by beam, into a doomsday bunker, he has built what he believes is the last safe place on earth.

But when his estranged teenage daughter returns home pregnant, the tensions that have long simmered beneath the surface of the household break open, and the father's obsession with safety turns into something else entirely.

What follows is a reckoning with fear, and the consequences of confusing love with control.

Safe House was developed at the 2025 La MaMa Umbria International Playwriting Workshop in Spoleto, Italy under the guidance of Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith, received a table reading at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, and had its first public reading at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club in April 2026. This production will be the play's World Premiere.

Performances are scheduled on:

Wednesday, September 2 at 7pm (Closed Preview)

Thursday, September 3 at 7pm (Press Opening)

Friday, September 4 at 7pm

Saturday, September 5 at 2pm

Saturday, September 5 at 7pm

Sunday, September 6 at 2pm

Tuesday, September 8 at 7pm

Wednesday, September 9 at 7pm

Thursday, September 10 at 7pm

Friday, September 11 at 7pm

Saturday, September 12 at 2pm

Saturday, September 12 at 7pm

Sunday, September 13 at 2pm

Tickets ($39-$67) will go on sale August 1st at https://theatrerow.ludus.com/200539542. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

split/decision is a New York-based creative producing company dedicated to supporting bold, independent voices in theater, film, and interdisciplinary work. Led by Rachel Shuey, Manuel Ortiz, and Viktorija Mickute, the company champions projects that are collaborative, daring, and distinctly original. www.splitdecision.co

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