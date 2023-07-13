Review Roundup: Irish Rep's THE SAVIOUR Opens Off-Broadway

The limited engagement runs through Sunday, August 13, 2023.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Photo 1 Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
Review Roundup: UNCLE VANYA, Starring David Cromer Photo 2 Review Roundup: UNCLE VANYA, Starring David Cromer
Off Broadway Cast Recording Of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER To Be Released On JAY Recor Photo 3 Off Broadway Cast Recording Of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER To Be Released On JAY Records
Chad Austin Named Abingdon Theatre Company's First Producing Artistic Director Photo 4 Chad Austin Named Abingdon Theatre Company's First Producing Artistic Director

Review Roundup: Irish Rep's THE SAVIOUR Opens Off-Broadway

Irish Repertory Theatre is currently presenting Landmark Productions (Anne Clarke, Founder and Producer) world stage Premiere of The Saviour, written by Deirdre Kinahan (Embargo) and directed by Louise Lowe (The Book of Names). The production opens tonight Thursday, July 13 for a limited engagement through Sunday August 13, 2023.

Check out what the critics have to say below!

On the morning of her 67th birthday, Máire sits up in bed enjoying a cigarette. She has recently been swept off her feet by a stranger and hasn't felt this alive in years, but a visit from her son with dark revelations challenges the euphoria.

Deirdre Kinahan's fiercely funny and utterly gripping new play charts an extraordinary shift in Ireland's social, political, and religious life. It asks questions about responsibility, how we respond to trauma, and the tricky question of forgiveness.

The Saviour stars legendary Irish actress Marie Mullen (The Music Man, Broadway; The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Druid Theatre Company, for which she won a Tony Award) in a tour-de-force performance. She is joined by Jamie O'Neill in this riveting two-hander directed by one of Ireland's leading theatre directors, Louise Lowe.

The Saviour features scenic and lighting design by Ciarán Bagnall (Red), costume design by Joan O'Clery (RSC's Macbeth) and sound design by Aoife Kavanagh (Ghosts). The Landmark Productions Stage Manager is Leanna Cuttle (The Lost O'Casey), and Assistant Stage Manager is Alannah O'Leary (Old Ghosts). The Irish Rep Production Stage Manager is Karen Evanouskas (An American in Paris).

Review Roundup: Irish Rep's THE SAVIOUR Opens Off-Broadway Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: Under the wire-taut direction of Louise Lowe, the confrontation that follows rises in emotional temperature with disorienting speed. Máire refuses to believe what Mel tells her, scorning the idea of looking at the evidence Mel flourishes on his phone. Ms. Mullen reveals through Máire’s increasing physical agitation and scorching voice her rising anger and outrage at having her private life spied upon. Making bold denials, she justifies herself by saying that at least Martin brought “a little happiness into the loneliness of this house.”

Review Roundup: Irish Rep's THE SAVIOUR Opens Off-Broadway David Finkle, New York Stage Review: How Máire reacts in the remaining 70 minutes, how her religious convictions in regard to her beloved Jesus prevail – or don’t– won’t be revealed here. But Mullen’s superior performance as an aging woman holding tenaciously to the possibility of new romance is further enhanced, just as religion is kept from gaining any kind of upper hand.

Review Roundup: Irish Rep's THE SAVIOUR Opens Off-Broadway
Average Rating: 85.0%

To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!



RELATED STORIES

1
National Sawdust Purchases Williamsburg Home; Announces Fall 2023 Season Photo
National Sawdust Purchases Williamsburg Home; Announces Fall 2023 Season

National Sawdust, the acclaimed non-profit that commissions, produces, and presents genre-spanning new music and interdisciplinary works, has announced that it has purchased its building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and revealed the programming that will animate the venue this fall.

2
Toni Di Buono, Emily Esposito & More to Star in THE POST ROE MONOLOGUES Developmental Photo
Toni Di Buono, Emily Esposito & More to Star in THE POST ROE MONOLOGUES Developmental Readings

Witness the talent of Toni Di Buono, Emily Espisito, and other acclaimed actors in the highly anticipated THE POST ROE MONOLOGUES developmental readings. Immerse yourself in the raw emotion and captivating performances as these talented artists bring powerful stories to life on stage.

3
Experience the Magic of Physical Theater: Broken Box Mime Theater Presents PhysFestNYC Photo
Experience the Magic of Physical Theater: Broken Box Mime Theater Presents PhysFestNYC

Join us for PhysFestNYC, the first-ever festival dedicated to physical theaters in New York City. Experience the magic of physical storytelling with performances from Broken Box Mime Theater and other talented artists. Don't miss this unique celebration of the art form that brings stories to life through movement and expression.

4
World Premiere Limited Engagement of HONOR at A.R.T./New York Theatres Sets Cast and Creat Photo
World Premiere Limited Engagement of HONOR at A.R.T./New York Theatres Sets Cast and Creative Team

Discover the highly anticipated world premiere of 'honor' by William R. Duell. This psychological drama delves into themes of loyalty, forgiveness, and healing as two damaged men confront their demons. Don't miss this limited engagement production featuring an impressive cast and creative team. Get your tickets now!

From This Author - Review Roundups

Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMYReview Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review Roundup: ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US Opens On Broadway!Review Roundup: ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US Opens On Broadway!
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World Premiere at Alliance TheatreReview Roundup: Critics Sound Off On WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World Premiere at Alliance Theatre

Videos

Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY Video Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You