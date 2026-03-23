Repertorio Español Celebrates 30 Years Of LA GRINGA With 2026 Performances And Events

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Repertorio Español will celebrate the 30th anniversary of LA GRINGA, the play by Carmen Rivera that premiered at the company in February 1996, with a series of performances and events throughout 2026 at its theater on East 27th Street. The production, which became the longest-running Off-Broadway Spanish-language play in New York theater history, has been seen by more than 150,000 audience members over three decades.

To mark the milestone, the company will expand beyond its regular student and school matinee programming to include additional weekend performances and special anniversary events highlighting the play’s legacy and its connection to audiences.

"I was a high school student sitting in the audience at Repertorio Español after a performance of La Casa de Bernarda Alba when producer Robert Federico led a talkback and offered, 'If any of you ever write a play, please let us know. Maybe we'll produce it one day," said playwright Carmen Rivera. "I didn't realize it then, but a seed had been planted."

"Thirty years after La Gringa, I stand here not only as a playwright, but as living proof that when a theater speaks to young dreamers, sometimes they answer back with a lifetime of work. I am eternally grateful that Repertorio said 'yes.' That 'yes' changed my life and marked the beginning of my journey as a playwright."

LA GRINGA follows María Elena, a young woman born and raised in New York who travels to Puerto Rico for the first time to connect with her heritage. The visit evolves into a broader exploration of identity and belonging, examining how cultural identity is shaped by experience rather than geography.

The original production received an Obie Award in 1996 as part of Repertorio’s New Voices program. Over the past 30 years, the play has become one of the company’s most widely seen works and has toured throughout the Tri-State area, the United States, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and South America.

The anniversary season will include expanded weekend performances, continued student and school matinees, and additional commemorative and community events to be announced.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Repertorio Español, 138 E 27th Street in New York City. Tickets are available by phone at 212-225-9999 or online at repertorio.nyc.

Repertorio Español presents classic and contemporary plays in Spanish in rotating repertory throughout the year. The company produces approximately 12 productions annually, including new works, and offers programming for students and seniors, with captioning available in both Spanish and English.