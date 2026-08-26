RATS EATING HIGH HEELS and TRUTH OR DARE MASSACRE Set for Against the Wall Productions NYC Return

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Against the Wall Productions will return after a 15-year hiatus, relocating from Portland, Oregon to New York City for a new season featuring two world premieres by founder and Artistic Director B. Michael Peterson.

Founded by Peterson in Portland in 2009, Against the Wall Productions will begin its New York chapter with Rats Eating High Heels and Truth or Dare Massacre.

Rats Eating High Heels is a one-person monologue centered on Manhattan Whiskey Brown, a gay man and bearded drag artist. On the eve of a drag house reunion, Manhattan gets into drag while offering commentary on politics, culture and community before taking their final bow as an artist.

The production is scheduled to run April 8–18, 2027, with performances Thursdays through Sundays at 8 p.m. A venue will be announced at a later date.

Also planned is Truth or Dare Massacre, a gay horror comedy about five gay and queer friends attempting to survive after their friend James becomes possessed by a demon witch. The action unfolds across an abandoned Brooklyn townhouse and a haunted hospital in East New York as the group attempts to save James—and themselves—from the horrors that follow.

Truth or Dare Massacre is scheduled for October 7–24, with performances Thursdays through Sundays at 8 p.m. A venue will be announced.

Peterson is a theater professional whose work spans theatrical management, front of house, producing, directing and playwriting. His plays have previously appeared at Chain Theater, The Pocket Theater and Spectrum Nightclub.

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