Producer Rose Caiola to Open New 199-Seat Off-Broadway Theater at Lincoln Center

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. Sign Up

Eight-time Tony Award-winning producer Rose Caiola has established the new state-of-the-art, 199-seat MMAC Theater, an Off-Broadway venue located in the heart of Lincoln Center, just a 10-minute walk from Times Square. The MMAC Theater offers producers, actors, dancers, writers, and other artists a dedicated home for creating and presenting new work.

"It is with great enthusiasm that I present this venue to the theater industry as a home where new works can be developed and artists can share their talents and continue to inspire audiences," said Rose Caiola, Founder of MMAC Theater and Broadway producer.

The MMAC Theater is a full-service Off-Broadway venue featuring a popular ticketing platform, front- and back-of-house technical staff, marketing and advertising support, and marquee and signage opportunities. The theater also has its own dedicated street entrance into Caiola's 18,000-square-foot Manhattan Movement and Arts Center. Productions will have access to MMAC's spacious, column-free rehearsal studios.

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...