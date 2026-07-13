Pop Star Tiffany To Make New York Theater Debut In SPANDEX

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Multi-platinum recording artist, performer, and 80s pop icon Tiffany will make her New York theater debut starring in Spandex The Musical, a new aerobics-based musical featuring book, music, and lyrics by Daniel F. Levin, music by Julian Blackmore, book by Annie Grunow, and direction and choreography by Liz Piccoli.



The 10-day exclusive run will play Asylum NYC, located at 123 E 24th Street in New York City, beginning Thursday, September 17, with opening night set for Saturday, September 19, and a final performance on Sunday, September 27. Tickets and additional information are available at www.spandexmusical.com.



Tiffany will be joined in the cast by Sims Lamason, Catherine Ashmore Bradley, Nawaf Nooruddin and William Boyajian. Additional cast to be announced.



Tiffany stars as Linda Gufstafson, a housewife who befriends Lorraine Stubenski (Sims Lamason), a former gymnastics prodigy turned aerobics instructor. Lorraine teaches a class at Bronze Bodies Gym, run by the menacing and poorly mulleted Trip Allen. The cast also features Catherine Ashmore Bradley (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, Nickelodeon’s “The Really Loud House”) as Lorraine’s protégé, Dori Jenson. Together, the three women take on Trip Allen in the only place he may yet be vulnerable: the 1988 Crystal Light National Aerobics Championship, hosted by Alan Thicke.



Half The Karate Kid underdog story, half A Chorus Line, and two-thirds viral video that inspired a nation, Spandex The Musical more than adds up, honoring the world’s greatest aerobic athletes and the outfits they donned.



“Stepping onto the Off-Broadway stage in Spandex The Musical feels like a true full-circle moment for me,” said Tiffany. “Before music came into my life, I was a dancer and an actor, and those dreams were put on hold when ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ took off and my recording career began. I’ve always believed the right role would find me, and the moment I read the script, I knew Linda was that character. Just as Linda discovers a new passion through aerobics that changes her life, I’ve found exciting new passions beyond music through my POP LIFE cookbook, Let’s Food With Tiffany events, and now returning to acting on stage. It’s a reminder that it’s never too late to reinvent yourself. There are so many wonderful parallels between Linda’s journey and my own, and I’m thrilled the producers have even woven in some fun Tiffany Easter eggs that I know longtime fans are going to love.



Tiffany continues, “Making my Off-Broadway debut with such a funny, heartfelt, and uplifting show is truly a dream come true. I’m also incredibly proud that Spandex The Musical is partnering with Children’s Miracle Network, with a portion of the proceeds helping children and families in need. Giving back has always been close to my heart, so being able to combine my love of performing with a cause that means so much to me makes this experience even more special. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the laughs, the music, the 80s nostalgia, and, of course, plenty of spandex!”



Asylum NYC is a premier destination in New York City for comedy, live entertainment, and unforgettable theatrical experiences. "We're incredibly excited to welcome Tiffany and Spandex The Musical to Asylum NYC. From the moment we heard about this production and the experienced team behind it, we knew it was something special. It's fun, nostalgic, full of heart, and exactly the kind of show audiences will be talking about," said Bob Melley, Managing Partner at Asylum NYC. "We couldn't be happier to have Tiffany make her New York theater debut on our stage, and once audiences see it, I don't think they'll want to be alone now. I wouldn't be surprised if Spandex The Musical becomes the hottest ticket in New York this September."



Spandex The Musical has been developed in productions in Minneapolis and New York City with Crunch Fitness, who will again partner on the production. The musical now returns to New York with Tiffany, the teen jean-jacket queen, leading the cast.



Written by award-winning composer Daniel F. Levin, a Richard Rodgers Award recipient, and Julian Blackmore (Academia Nuts, bandleader at Café Wha?), with a book by Levin and Annie Grunow, Spandex The Musical is directed and choreographed by Liz Piccoli (Lysistrata Jones).



The creative team also includes Jefferson Ridenour as scenic and video designer, Vanessa Leuck as Costume Designer, Mark London as lighting designer, and Kai Harada as sound designer. Harada won the Tony Award for The Band’s Visit and, most recently, for the 2026 production of Ragtime.



Tiffany is a multi-faceted recording artist, performer, and entrepreneur whose career has continuously evolved across music, food, and immersive lifestyle experiences. She first made history at 16 years old, becoming the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album and the No. 1 hits “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been.” The album sold millions worldwide and launched Tiffany as a global pop phenomenon, contributing to more than 15 million albums sold across her career.

