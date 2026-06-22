Photos: THAT MATH SHOW is Now Playing at Theater555

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All new photos have been released from The Science Theater Company's production of That Math Show at off-Broadway's Theater555. The official opening took place on Father’s Day, Sunday June 21 at 3:00 pm. The show is scheduled to run through August 16, 2026. Check out the photos below!

From the company that produced more than 800 performances of That Physics Show and That Chemistry Show, The Science Theater Company returns to off-Broadway with That Math Show. Presented in association with the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath.org), That Math Show is created by and features Dr. Arthur Benjamin, a nationally known "math-e-magician", and MoMath’s Visiting Professor for Public Outreach, who shares the beauty and magic of mathematics. That Math Show is entertainment and wonder for anyone who lives in a world of mathematics...and that means everyone. Can you square a 4-digit number in your head faster than a calculator? That Math Show mathemagician can!

“Art Benjamin is one of the world's fastest mental calculators,” states director Eric Krebs. “He will dazzle you with feats of mathematical wizardry. He will break the magician's rule by teaching you how to perform many of these skills yourself. You will leave the theater feeling smarter than you did before you came and have a wonderful time watching this mathemagician in action. From mathematical magic to Fibonacci numbers to pi, you will appreciate math as you've never seen it before.”

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