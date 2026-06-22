Photos: THAT MATH SHOW Celebrates Opening Night
That Math Show will run through August 16, 2026.
The Science Theater Company is now presenting That Math Show at off-Broadway's Theater555. Performances are set to run through August 16, 2026. Check out photos from inside opening night below!
From the company that produced more than 800 performances of That Physics Show and That Chemistry Show, The Science Theater Company returns to off-Broadway with That Math Show. Presented in association with the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath.org), That Math Show is created by and features Dr. Arthur Benjamin, a nationally known "math-e-magician", and MoMath's Visiting Professor for Public Outreach, who shares the beauty and magic of mathematics.
His math-magic has been covered in The New York Times, Scientific American and People Magazine. Reader's Digest named him "America's Best Math Whiz." That Math Show is entertainment and wonder for anyone who lives in a world of mathematics...and that means everyone. Can you square a 4-digit number in your head faster than a calculator? That Math Show mathemagician can!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Angel Kaba and Dr. Arthur Benjamin
Eric Krebs (Director)
Curtis Howard, Angel Kaba, Dr. Arthur Benjamin and Eric Krebs
Curtis Howard, Dr. Arthur Benjamin and Eric Krebs
Deena Benjamin and Dr. Arthur Benjamin
Deena Benjamin, Ariel Benjamin and Dr. Arthur Benjamin
Dr. Arthur Benjamin and the Kramer Family-Seth, Julie, Sammi and Melissa
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