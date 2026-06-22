 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: THAT MATH SHOW Celebrates Opening Night

That Math Show will run through August 16, 2026.

By:

The Science Theater Company is now presenting That Math Show at off-Broadway's Theater555. Performances are set to run through August 16, 2026. Check out photos from inside opening night below!

From the company that produced more than 800 performances of That Physics Show and That Chemistry Show, The Science Theater Company returns to off-Broadway with That Math Show. Presented in association with the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath.org), That Math Show is created by and features Dr. Arthur Benjamin, a nationally known "math-e-magician", and MoMath's Visiting Professor for Public Outreach, who shares the beauty and magic of mathematics.

His math-magic has been covered in The New York Times, Scientific American and People Magazine. Reader's Digest named him "America's Best Math Whiz." That Math Show is entertainment and wonder for anyone who lives in a world of mathematics...and that means everyone. Can you square a 4-digit number in your head faster than a calculator? That Math Show mathemagician can!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Dr. Arthur Benjamin and the Kramer Family-Seth, Julie, Sammi and Melissa 

Buy Tickets to That Math Show



That Math Show

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Butoh: Into the Depth in Off-Broadway Butoh: Into the Depth
New York Butoh Institute/Vangeline (7/08-7/31)
MENAFEE | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University in Off-Broadway MENAFEE | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/25-7/25)
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
PAPER MENAGERIE | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon in Off-Broadway PAPER MENAGERIE | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (7/19-7/19)
Hadid in Off-Broadway Hadid
59E59 Theatres (7/10-7/21)
bala.fruta./bullet.fruit | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist in Off-Broadway bala.fruta./bullet.fruit | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/11-7/11)
WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at Bardavon in Off-Broadway WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (7/31-7/31)
WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon in Off-Broadway WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (8/01-8/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW

Recommended For You








Show Info Buy Tickets