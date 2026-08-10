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Photos: ONE NIGHT AT THE BLACKBIRD at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

Michael Hagins directs the new work by Maria Messias Mendes and Thomas Mullen at AMT Theater.

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Making its highly anticipated run at the AMT Theater as part of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, One Night at the Blackbird is a new play by Maria Messias Mendes and Thomas Mullen that tests how far one man will go to keep the music alive. See photos!

Opeing this week, New York City theatergoers are invited to slip past the velvet rope, head deep into the back of an old New Orleans funeral home, and enter a clandestine underworld where history's greatest musical legends never stopped playing.

The Story: A Deal with the Devil, New Orleans Style Hidden away in New Orleans' historic Seventh Ward, a speakeasy known as Old Scratch serves as a sanctuary for the ghosts of music's most iconic royalty. But the party faces a final curtain call when Lucy-yes, that Lucifer-decides it's time to shut it all down for good. Desperate to protect the sanctuary and the legendary souls within it, her manager will do absolutely anything to keep the doors open. Directed by Michael Hagins.

Photo credit: Tom Mullen

Photos: ONE NIGHT AT THE BLACKBIRD at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival Image


Aria Jackson

Photos: ONE NIGHT AT THE BLACKBIRD at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival Image


K. C. Simms

Photos: ONE NIGHT AT THE BLACKBIRD at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival Image


Xavier Rodney

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