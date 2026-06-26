 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Mary Beth Peil and More in Rehearsal For AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER

Performances will begin July 23 on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

By:

All new rehearsal photos have been released from  Wendy Wasserstein’s play An American Daughter, beginning July 23 in advance of its opening on August 11, 2026 on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City. The production will be directed by Sarna Lapine. Check out photos below!

An American Daughter aptly fulfills La Femme’s mission in that the play, written by a woman, explores the female experience in a production directed by a woman. La Femme’s updated production, featuring an unpublished second act, marks the first New York revival of this sharp-witted play by the trailblazing Pulitzer Prize-winning Wendy Wasserstein, who was the first woman to win the Tony Award for Best Play as a solo playwright. 

Premiered in 1996, An American Daughter remains one of Wasserstein’s most incisive and sharply observed works. Blending comedy with pointed socio-political insight, the play examines the unraveling of a prominent political family as personal missteps, sexual politics, public scrutiny, and relentless media attention collide. It is a multifaceted tale of a family that cannibalizes its own legacy by undermining the potential of the daughter who carries the family torch – all with a significant assist from the media.  

At the center of the story is a brilliant, accomplished woman, poised to step onto the national stage, until a seemingly minor personal oversight ignites a media frenzy that threatens to dismantle her reputation and shatter her dreams. As the story unfolds, Wasserstein deftly reveals the unfair standards placed on women in public life alongside society’s fear of ambitious, powerful women. Exploring the dilemma facing smart, powerful women, the prescient Wasserstein shines a light on just how fractured the American dream is. 

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Buy Tickets to An American Daughter



An American Daughter

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

THE DEATH CHRONICLES (portraits)|S&F Summer Season at Marist in Off-Broadway THE DEATH CHRONICLES (portraits)|S&F Summer Season at Marist
Marist University Symphonic Hall (8/01-8/01)
WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon in Off-Broadway WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (8/01-8/02)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
Hadid in Off-Broadway Hadid
59E59 Theatres (7/10-7/21)
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
PAPER MENAGERIE | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon in Off-Broadway PAPER MENAGERIE | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (7/19-7/19)
UNMOORED | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University in Off-Broadway UNMOORED | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/12-7/12)
WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at Bardavon in Off-Broadway WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (7/31-7/31)
TRIP AROUND THE SUN | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University in Off-Broadway TRIP AROUND THE SUN | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/26-7/26)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You








Show Info Buy Tickets