Photos: Leenya Rideout, Stephen Michael Spencer and More in MUSIC CITY

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Music City will begin performances tonight at St. Luke’s Theatre, and will open on Wednesday, June 24. Get a first look at production photos!

Actress and recording artist Lauren Pritchard, known professionally as LOLO has joined the company in the role of ‘23’. She will begin performances on Friday, June 19. The role of ‘23’ will be played by Grace Bernardo tonight, Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18. Cast member Casey Shuler has taken a leave of absence from the production due to a personal matter.

Music City opened last year and was extended three times by popular demand in its award-winning run at BEDLAM. The show features original and existing songs by multi-platinum songwriter J.T. Harding, including showstoppers “Smile,” “Sangria,” and “Somewhere In My Car,” written for such artists as Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Uncle Kracker, Dierks Bently, and Florida Georgia Line, an original book by playwright Peter Zinn (Rumspringa, Somewhere With You), and is directed by BEDLAM’s artistic director Eric Tucker.

The cast of Music City features Drew Bastian as Newt, Jonathan Judge-Russo as Drew, Julianne B. Merrill as Wyn, Lauren Pritchard as ‘23,’ Leenya Rideout as Tammy/Leeanne, Andrew Rothenberg as Bakerman/Stucky Stiles, and Stephen Michael Spencer as T.J. Understudies are Grace Bernardo, Danny Hayward and M

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