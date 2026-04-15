Photos: Inside CSC's CLASSICS GONE MAD! Benefit Hosted by Nina West

Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond.

This week, Classic Stage Company presented their Classics Gone Mad!, a benefit event, hosted by Nina West. Classics Gone Mad! featured Tony Award nominee Charl Brown, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, Jackie Hoffman, Alphonso Horne, Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, Katerina McCrimmon, Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Khori Petinaud, and Hannah Solow, and more.

This year’s Classics Gone Mad! celebrated Tennessee Williams, flipping your favorite Williams scenes and Southern songs on their head with the help of their audience.

Presented by Classic Stage Company’s Associate Board, all proceeds from Classics Gone Mad! supported the theater’s audience development and community outreach programs.

Photo credit: Allison Stock



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit



CSC's Classics Gone Mad Benefit