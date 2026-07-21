Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN
The event featured Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively as Edward Churt, Wesley Taylor as Evelyn Bathurst and more.
Gingold Theatrical Group presented Noël Coward's This Was a Man. Remarkably, this marked the first known New York presentation of the play since its original 1926 premiere. See photos!
The event featured Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively as Edward Churt, Wesley Taylor as Evelyn Bathurst, Jane Bruce as Lady Margot Butler, Stella Everett as Carol Churt, Vanessa Kai as Zoe St. Merryn, and Carman Lacivita as Harry Challoner and Lor Robert Romford. The evening was directed by GTG's David Staller.
One of Coward's rarely produced early dramas, This Was a Man explores themes that would come to define much of his work: social performance, morality, jealousy, repression, and the fragility beneath upper-class sophistication. The play follows Edward Churt, a successful painter whose carefully composed world begins to fracture as he confronts his wife Carol's infidelity. While Edward attempts to maintain an air of elegant detachment, his closest friend becomes determined to force a reckoning that threatens to upend them all.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Welcome to Project Shaw
Carman Lacivita, A.J. Shively, Vanessa Kai, Wesley Taylor, Stella Everett and Jane Bruce
Isaiah Josiah and David Staller join with tonight's cast- Carman Lacivita, A.J. Shively, Vanessa Kai, Wesley Taylor, Stella Everett and Jane Bruce
Isaiah Josiah, David Staller and April Ann Kline join with the cast Carman Lacivita, A.J. Shively, Vanessa Kai, Wesley Taylor, Stella Everett and Jane Bruce
Vanessa Kai, Stella Everett and Jane Bruce
Carman Lacivita, A.J. Shively and Wesley Taylor
Isaiah Josiah and David Staller
A.J. Shively
Brian Saltzman and Matthew Heftler
Joel Mindel and Susan Mindel
Brian Saltzman and Roberta Ashkin
Peter Filichia, Kris Hall and Andy Robinson
Mary Henninger, Sarah-Ann Rodgers and Pamela Singleton
Wilma Bulkin Siegel and Brian Saltzman
Barbara Goldstein Amster
Stella Everett and Carman Lacivita
A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively and Jane Bruce
A.J. Shively, Jane Bruce and Carman Lacivita
A.J. Shively and Vanessa Kai
A.J. Shively
Wesley Taylor and A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively and Stella Everett
Stella Everett and Wesley Taylor
Pamela Singleton and Barbara Goldstein Amster
Carman Lacivita, Stella Everett, Wesley Taylor, Vanessa Kai and Jane Bruce
A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively, Stella Everett and Wesley Taylor
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