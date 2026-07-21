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Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN

The event featured Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively as Edward Churt, Wesley Taylor as Evelyn Bathurst and more.

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Gingold Theatrical Group presented Noël Coward's This Was a Man. Remarkably, this marked the first known New York presentation of the play since its original 1926 premiere. See photos!

The event featured Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively as Edward Churt, Wesley Taylor as Evelyn Bathurst, Jane Bruce as Lady Margot Butler, Stella Everett as Carol Churt, Vanessa Kai as Zoe St. Merryn, and Carman Lacivita as Harry Challoner and Lor Robert Romford. The evening was directed by GTG's David Staller.

One of Coward's rarely produced early dramas, This Was a Man explores themes that would come to define much of his work: social performance, morality, jealousy, repression, and the fragility beneath upper-class sophistication. The play follows Edward Churt, a successful painter whose carefully composed world begins to fracture as he confronts his wife Carol's infidelity. While Edward attempts to maintain an air of elegant detachment, his closest friend becomes determined to force a reckoning that threatens to upend them all.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Welcome to Project Shaw

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Carman Lacivita, A.J. Shively, Vanessa Kai, Wesley Taylor, Stella Everett and Jane Bruce

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Isaiah Josiah and David Staller join with tonight's cast- Carman Lacivita, A.J. Shively, Vanessa Kai, Wesley Taylor, Stella Everett and Jane Bruce

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Isaiah Josiah, David Staller and April Ann Kline join with the cast Carman Lacivita, A.J. Shively, Vanessa Kai, Wesley Taylor, Stella Everett and Jane Bruce

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Vanessa Kai, Stella Everett and Jane Bruce

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Carman Lacivita, A.J. Shively and Wesley Taylor

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Isaiah Josiah and David Staller

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Stella Everett

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Wesley Taylor

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Vanessa Kai

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


A.J. Shively

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Carman Lacivita

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Paul Lee and Robb Moss

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Brian Saltzman and Matthew Heftler

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Joel Mindel and Susan Mindel

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Brian Saltzman and Roberta Ashkin

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Peter Filichia, Kris Hall and Andy Robinson

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Mary Henninger, Sarah-Ann Rodgers and Pamela Singleton

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Wilma Bulkin Siegel and Brian Saltzman

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Ted Snowdon

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


David Cote and Ted Snowdon

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Barbara Goldstein Amster

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


David Staller

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Pamela Singleton

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Carman Lacivita

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Stella Everett

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Stella Everett and Carman Lacivita

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Jane Bruce

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Jane Bruce

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


A.J. Shively

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


A.J. Shively and Jane Bruce

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Carman Lacivita

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


A.J. Shively, Jane Bruce and Carman Lacivita

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Vanessa Kai

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Jane Bruce and Vanessa Kai

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


A.J. Shively and Vanessa Kai

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


A.J. Shively

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Wesley Taylor

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Wesley Taylor and A.J. Shively

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


A.J. Shively and Stella Everett

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Stella Everett

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Stella Everett and Wesley Taylor

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Isaiah Josiah

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Pamela Singleton and Barbara Goldstein Amster

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


David Staller

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Vanessa Kai

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Wesley Taylor

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Carman Lacivita, Stella Everett, Wesley Taylor, Vanessa Kai and Jane Bruce

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Vanessa Kai

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


A.J. Shively

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Jane Bruce

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Wesley Taylor

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


Stella Everett

Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN Image


A.J. Shively, Stella Everett and Wesley Taylor

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