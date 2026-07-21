Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Noel Coward's THIS WAS A MAN

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Newsletter All the latest news & discounts for Off-Broadway. ✨ Sign Up

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. Sign Up

Gingold Theatrical Group presented Noël Coward's This Was a Man. Remarkably, this marked the first known New York presentation of the play since its original 1926 premiere. See photos!

The event featured Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively as Edward Churt, Wesley Taylor as Evelyn Bathurst, Jane Bruce as Lady Margot Butler, Stella Everett as Carol Churt, Vanessa Kai as Zoe St. Merryn, and Carman Lacivita as Harry Challoner and Lor Robert Romford. The evening was directed by GTG's David Staller.

One of Coward's rarely produced early dramas, This Was a Man explores themes that would come to define much of his work: social performance, morality, jealousy, repression, and the fragility beneath upper-class sophistication. The play follows Edward Churt, a successful painter whose carefully composed world begins to fracture as he confronts his wife Carol's infidelity. While Edward attempts to maintain an air of elegant detachment, his closest friend becomes determined to force a reckoning that threatens to upend them all.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...