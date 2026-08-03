Photos: Get a First Look at THE PASS at La Mama Off-Broadway
See photos of Matisse Ratron-Neal [Jason], Terry Bell [Ade], Ino Badanjak [Lyndsey], and Oliver Rowland-Jones [Harry] on stage.
You can now get a first look at production photos of the off-Broadway production of The Pass at La Mama. The production is directed by Max Hunter and stars Matisse Ratron-Neal [Jason], Terry Bell [Ade], Ino Badanjak [Lyndsey], and Oliver Rowland-Jones [Harry].
TWELVE YEARS. THREE HOTEL ROOMS. ONE GOAL. A hotel room in Eastern Europe, 2014. On the eve of their first Champions League match, two rising British football stars find themselves facing something neither preseason training nor media coaching could prepare them for.
Sharp, sexy, and darkly funny, The Pass explores masculinity, desire, and the brutal machinery of fame. Sometimes the biggest risk isn't losing the match.
Photo Credit: Andy Henderson
Matisse Ratron-Neal, Terry Bell
Matisse Ratron-Neal, Terry Bell, Oliver Rowland-Jones
Matisse Ratron-Neal, Terry Bell
Oliver Rowland-Jones, Matisse Ratron-Neal
Terry Bell, Oliver Rowland-Jones, Matisse Ratron-Neal
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