Photos: First Look at NAATCO's HENRY VI: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS At The Public Theater
The company is presenting Shakespeare's epic history play in a two-part production featuring an ensemble cast led by Jon Norman Schneider, Teresa Avia Lim, Julyana Soelis
NAATCO has released first-look production photos from Part One of HENRY VI: A TRILOGY IN TWO PARTS. Get a first look at the production.
The cast of HENRY VI includes Tommy Bo as John Talbot, Rajesh Bose as York, Kimiye Corwin as Somerset, Myka Cue as Joan, John D. Haggerty as Talbot, Ðavid Lee Huỳnh as Charles, the Dauphin, Anna Ishida as Warwick, Paul Juhn as Suffolk, Mia Katigbak as Gloucester, Teresa Avia Lim as Margaret, Orville Mendoza as Jack Cade, Jon Norman Schneider as Henry VI, David Shih as Edward of York, Julyana Soelistyo as Richard, Sue Jin Song as Bedford, and James Yaegashi as Winchester. Casting is by tbd casting co.
The creative team includes direction by Stephen Brown-Fried. scenic design by dots, costume design by threeASFOUR, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, sound design by Kate Marvin, and prop management by Thomas Jenkeleit. Rakesh Palisetty serves as associate director, Victoria Whooper is the production stage manager, and Genevieve Ortiz is the assistant stage manager.
Photo Credit: Hanjie Chow
James Yaegashi, Kimiye Corwin, Jon Norman Schneider, and Teresa Avia Lim
Orville Mendoza and Rajesh Bose
Myka Cue
Kimiye Corwin, David Shih, and John D. Haggerty
Mia Katigbak and Jon Norman Schneider
Đavid Lee Huỳnh and Orville Mendoza
James Yaegashi, Jon Norman Schneider, Paul Juhn, Teresa Avia Lim
Myka Cue
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