PETRA to be Presented at Vineyard Theatre Off-Broadway

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Half Straddle’s PETRA, from Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s play The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, conceived and directed by Tina Satter (Is This A Room), will be Vineyard Theatre’s second production of the 2026-2027 season. PETRA will begin performances in February 2027.

Celebrated fashion designer Petra lives and works in a world of her own making, attended by her devoted assistant, Marlene. When a beautiful young model named Karin enters her orbit, Petra falls obsessively in love — and her carefully constructed reality begins to unravel. Sharp, seductive, and darkly funny, Satter’s fresh staging transforms this cult classic of emotional warfare into a riveting contemporary event.

Vineyard Theatre recently announced that MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT will be the first production of the 2026-2027 season starring Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady as Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk. MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is co-written by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight, Choir Boy) and Tony Award nominee Tina Landau (Floyd Collins, SpongeBob SquarePants). Landau also directs. Performances will begin on October 15, 2026 with an opening night of November 1, 2026.

Memberships are now on sale for The Vineyard’s 2026–2027 season. Three-ticket packages start at $220. Theatre Artist and Under 40 memberships start at $40. All memberships ensure the earliest access to tickets at a fraction of regular prices. To purchase and for more information, visit https://vineyardtheatre.org/memberships/ or call the box office at 212-353-0303. Members will have first access to tickets. Public on sale will be announced at a future date.

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