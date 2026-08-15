Original Cast Recording of Off-Broadway's SOON Is Now Available

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The original cast recording of Soon, the acclaimed off-Broadway musical by Nick Blaemire (Broadway: Glory Days, Cry-Baby; Off-Broadway: Safety Not Guaranteed, Space Dogs), is now available, shortly before the production opens at The Loft at St. Luke’s.

A funny, poignant and unexpectedly hopeful meditation on what it means to live and love when the end is near, Soon pairs smart, sharply observed lyrics with indie orchestrations into an unlikely soundtrack for the apocalypse and makes the case for embracing life while we still can. The album features the original New York cast and captures the singular spirit of a musical that finds beauty, humor and connection in a world quite literally running out of time. Stream Soon’s original cast recording HERE.

Set during the hottest summer in human history when all of earth’s water will evaporate in less than a year, twentysomething Charlie has taken to her couch to watch TV and eat peanut butter. “SOON asks us, in the face of doom, what would you do?,” explains Blaemire. “We look at Charlie and her decisions, but it’s really a larger conversation filled with questions about what it means to do anything and how that leads to our relationships, how we show up for them and our need to love. Those big questions live in this tiny package of one woman making a decision whether she should ever leave her apartment or not.”

Originally conceived as a play, the show evolved into a musical when Blaemire began exploring how songs could open up the story’s emotional world. “I love starting something that someone else can bring their genius to and elevate, and the singers and director did that with these songs. I gave (musical director) Wylie DeWeese an assortment of some really esoteric ideas: think Sondheim, Sara Barielles, Jonathan Larson and Fiona Apple; make it acoustic but don’t use any percussion, oh, and can you sort of echo back to the annals of time in it,” Blaemire adds. “And then he crafted these intricate, interlocking orchestrations with just a three-piece band that are truly masterful. He made indie pop, folk pop, jazz and bossa nova influences intimate and epic at the same time.”

For Soon’s New York debut in October 2025, Blaemire chose the East Village Basement for its intensely intimate environment, allowing audiences to experience the musical’s themes of isolation, connection and mortality at close range. The production recently announced a new, six-week off-Broadway engagement at The Loft at St. Luke’s, with Oliver Richman joining the cast as Jonah. Out of the Box Theatrics (Liz Flemming, Founding Artistic Director), in association with Bella Vita Entertainment, Dru Margolis and Red Horse LLC, will present the show, directed by Will Blum (Broadway: Beetlejuice, The School of Rock-The Musical, The Book of Mormon). Performances begin Wednesday, September 30 and tickets are available at http://ootbtheatrics.com/soon. Soon is produced by Tricia Small with book, music and lyrics by Nick Blaemire, music direction/orchestrations by Wiley Deweese (Broadway: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Girl from the North Country) and sound design by Lindsay Jones.

Recorded at the iconic Hit Factory in NYC, the cast recording includes performances by Ava Delaney (Charlie), Nicholas Podany (Jonah), Mike Millan (Steven), Mylinda Hull (Adrienne), Michael Hunter (violin, mandolin), Buff Jacobs (cello), Kevin Wunderlich (guitars) and Wiley Deweese (conductor, keyboards, accordion) and was produced by Van Hughes and Robert Sher and executive produced by Tricia Small and Dru Margolis.

Soon was developed and premiered at Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA in 2015. The New York City pilot production was presented at the East Village Basement in October 2025.

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