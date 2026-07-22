Ned Van Zandt's LOST IN DEL VALLE to Return Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse This Fall

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Lost In Del Valle, the acclaimed, award-winning dark comedy written and performed by Ned Van Zandt and directed by Amir Arison, will return to SoHo Playhouse this fall after a run this past March. Previews begin September 14, 2026, at SoHo Playhouse, for a limited run through October 14, 2026.

One-man theatrical hurricane Ned Van Zandt tells his tale of the drug-induced chaos of the Chelsea Hotel in the 1970's – rubbing shoulders (and more) with Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungeon, the wild parties in the LA music scene with his friend Chaka Khan, and the fluorescent glare of a Texas correctional facility. Directed by Amir Arison (“The Blacklist,” “The Beast in Me”), Lost In Del Valle is a genre-bending piece of dark comedy that cannot be missed as Van Zandt takes you through his spiralling descent: sex, fame, addiction, and ultimately, redemption. Lost In Del Valle originally premiered at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it received the Derek Award for Best Overseas Production.

The performance schedule for Lost In Del Valle is as follows: Monday, Wednesday -Saturday at 7pm; Sunday at 5pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances September 19, September 20, September 21, September 28, September 30, and October 7.

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