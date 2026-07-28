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MULAN Dance Drama to Make New York Premiere via China Arts and Entertainment Group

The production is presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group as an invitation-only engagement.

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MULAN Dance Drama to Make New York Premiere via China Arts and Entertainment Group

China Arts and Entertainment Group is set to present the New York premiere of MULAN, an award-winning dance drama, as an invitation-only event.

China Arts and Entertainment Group (CAEG) presents the New York debut of the award-winning dance drama MULAN produced and performed by China Ningbo Performance & Arts Group, with four performances only from September 18-20, 2026 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, NYC. Performances: Fri & Sat at 7:30pm, Sat at 1:30pm, Sun at 2:30pm. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online at https://www.davidhkochtheater.com/tickets-and-events/mulan.

Winner of the China Dance Lotus Award, the highest honor in Chinese dance, MULAN is a sweeping, visually resplendent dance drama that reimagines one of China's most enduring legends for global audiences. In that legend shaped by filial piety, bravery, and the yearning for peace, a young Chinese heroine disguises herself as a man to take her father's place on the battlefield — and rises to eternal renown. Beyond depicting a warrior's journey, it unfolds a profound narrative of self-identity, inner growth, and human compassion — the story of a woman who stands firm for her family, her homeland, and her true self.

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