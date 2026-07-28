MULAN Dance Drama to Make New York Premiere via China Arts and Entertainment Group

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China Arts and Entertainment Group is set to present the New York premiere of MULAN, an award-winning dance drama, as an invitation-only event.

China Arts and Entertainment Group (CAEG) presents the New York debut of the award-winning dance drama MULAN produced and performed by China Ningbo Performance & Arts Group, with four performances only from September 18-20, 2026 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, NYC. Performances: Fri & Sat at 7:30pm, Sat at 1:30pm, Sun at 2:30pm. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online at https://www.davidhkochtheater.com/tickets-and-events/mulan.

Winner of the China Dance Lotus Award, the highest honor in Chinese dance, MULAN is a sweeping, visually resplendent dance drama that reimagines one of China's most enduring legends for global audiences. In that legend shaped by filial piety, bravery, and the yearning for peace, a young Chinese heroine disguises herself as a man to take her father's place on the battlefield — and rises to eternal renown. Beyond depicting a warrior's journey, it unfolds a profound narrative of self-identity, inner growth, and human compassion — the story of a woman who stands firm for her family, her homeland, and her true self.

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