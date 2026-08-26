MARINA, SPORKFUL, and PAPI JUICE, Will Open at Little Island

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Little Island will welcome a collection of world-class performances, including a world premiere production by Julio Torres and Martine Gutierrez commissioned by The 2026 Whitney Biennial, across its open-air venues—The Amph, The Glade, and throughout the park. Following standout performances last week by The Late Show bandleader Louis Cato's journey to The Harlem Renaissance; Ghetto Gastro: Red Rice, tracing the beloved food across cultures and geographies; and Papi Juice with Ahya Simone, Kfeelz and Sterling Juan Diaz, the series continues with a dynamic lineup of acclaimed artists and unforgettable live experiences.

From tomorrow, Thursday, August 27 through Sunday, August 30, Little Island presents the world premiere of Julio Torres and Martine Gutierrez's Marina following a New York City seawench on a journey of romance and self-discovery; The Sporkful: The Great Yogurt Feud digging into Bulgarian yogurt – exploring the surprising story of how a yogurt-obsessed nation lost out to its Greek neighbors and their ubiquitous style featuring James Beard Award winning host of The Sporkful, Dan Pashman; and Brooklyn nightlife stars Papi Juice throw their penultimate epic floor-packing party, this week featuring Coyado, x3butterfly, and SoFTT.

Julio Torres And Martine Gutierrez: Marina

Performances Thursday, August 27 at 8:30 PM; Friday, August 28 at 8:30 PM; Saturday, August 29 at 9:30 PM and 11:59 PM; and Sunday, August 30 at 8:30 PM

All tickets $25

A world premiere underwater fairytale about love, belonging and catfishing

Conceived by Julio Torres & Martine Gutierrez; Written and Directed by Julio Torres; Choreographer: Ryan McNamara; Composer: Lia Ouyang Rusli; Production Designer: Griffin Stoddard; Costume Designer: Erik Bergrin; Lighting Designer: Yuki Nakase Link; Sound Designer: Christopher Darbassie; Video Designer: André Azevedo Sweet; Make Up Designer: Nina Carelli

Cast: Martine Gutierrez, Spike Einbinder, Brandon Flynn, Scully James, River L. Ramirez, and dancers Evan Fisk, Tim Bendernagel, and Brandon Washington

The Sporkful: The Great Yogurt Feud

Performances Friday, August 28 at 5 PM; Saturday, August 29 at 5 PM; and Sunday, August 30 at 5 PM

Free admission

A live podcast exploring the surprising story of how a yogurt-obsessed nation lost out to its Greek neighbors and their ubiquitous style

Hosts: Dan Pashman and Eliza Rothstein; Musical Guests: Yasna Voices

Food Pop-Up: Culture, the viral frozen yogurt phenomenon, with exclusive Bulgarian preserve toppings.

Papi Juice Party

Performance August 28 at 9:45 PM, in The Play Ground

Free admission

Brooklyn nightlife stars throw their signature DJ fueled party

Curator: Papi Juice; Lighting Designer: Wildblur

Hosts: Coyado, x3butterfly, SoFTT

The complete 2026 summer season includes concerts, world premieres, live radio shows, culinary events and parties—and through takeovers of the entire park. Presenting 56 performances by and featuring more than 200 artists in a dense, high-impact celebration of New York's cultural life, Little Island enters its most focused and dynamic programming model yet. As in years past, The Amph tickets are $25, and The Glade performances and The Play Ground parties are free to the public – all enhanced by curated food, cocktails, and refreshments, served al fresco on the Hudson River.

Inspired by New York's past and present cultural scenes – held in Little Island's stunning 700-seat amphitheater, The Amph, overlooking the Hudson. In Little Island's intimate 250-seat performance space, The Glade, six new live radio shows explore the hidden stories behind everyday foods. Following each program, visitors can enjoy a carefully crafted culinary pairing that complements the themes of the show. The Play Ground, the main gathering space at Little Island, comes alive with DJ fueled parties and food pop-ups for hundreds.



Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt.

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