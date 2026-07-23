Lindsay Mendez, Karen Mason and More to Join CABARET CONVERSATIONS at 92NY

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The interview series Cabaret Conversations will return to 92NY on September 18 with its first-ever in-person edition, featuring Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez. The fall lineup will also mark the return of 92NY's Cabaret Workshops, beginning with a workshop led by Karen Mason on October 2–3. In addition, 92NY will launch its first-ever voiceover class this fall, taught by Jake Bazel.

CABARET CONVERSATIONS: Lindsay Mendez

Fri, Sep 18, 7:30 pm, from $60

92NY’s award-winning interview series, Cabaret Conversations, returns with its first in-person edition featuring Tony Award winner, Lindsay Mendez, beloved for her work in Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, and more. Curated and hosted by award-winning cabaret performer Michael Kirk Lane, Director of Cabaret Programs at 92NY’s School of Music, the series explores the art of cabaret in New York City. Through conversations with performers, directors, journalists, and other leading voices in the field, Cabaret Conversations examines the history, evolution, and current state of this distinctive performance form. Each event includes an audience Q&A and, often, live performances by the featured guests. Lindsay Mendez will perform two songs, accompanied by Yasuhiko Fukuoka on piano.

Karen Mason: A CABARET PERFORMANCE WORKSHOP

Fri, Oct 2-Sat, Oct 3

Join Broadway and cabaret legend Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard, Mamma Mia!), alongside award-winning cabaret artists Michael Kirk Lane and Yasuhiko “Yaz” Fukuoka, for an immersive two-day workshop exploring the art of song interpretation for the concert and cabaret stage.

A Grammy-nominated recording artist, 14-time MAC Award winner, and recipient of the MAC Lifetime Achievement Award, Karen Mason has starred on Broadway in Mamma Mia! (originating the role of Tanya and earning a Drama Desk Award nomination), Hairspray, Wonderland, Sunset Boulevard, and Jerome Robbins’ Broadway. She also starred as Madame Giry in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies and has become one of the most celebrated performers in cabaret today.

Throughout the intensive, Karen, Michael, and Yaz will share insights from their decades of experience on Broadway, in concert, and in cabaret, helping you discover the most authentic and compelling version of yourself on stage.

Friday Evening:

Arrive with a song you want to sing, rehearse, and share with the class. Led by Karen Mason and Michael Kirk Lane, you and your fellow participants will explore the art of cabaret and approaches to connecting deeply with material.

Saturday:

Spend the day focused on deepening song interpretation. Bring songs that have personal meaning to you and work with Karen and Michael to refine your craft, strengthen your storytelling, and elevate your performance skills. Be prepared to ask questions, take risks, and play. Together, we’ll dig deeper into your material and help you sharpen the honest, personal connection you share with your audience.

Apply to be a Participant:

Up to 15 participants will be selected to sing and work directly with the artists.

Fee for Participants: $575

PRE-SCREENING PROCESS:

Performers interested in working with Karen Mason must complete this short pre-screening form and submit the non-refundable Participant Application Fee online ($15) no later than Tue, Sep 8 to be considered. Selected performers will be notified no later than Thu, Sep 10.

Participants interested in applying for partial scholarship must also complete this scholarship application

Join as an Auditor:

Auditing the workshop is a fantastic option for anyone who wants to observe and learn directly from the artists—gaining insider insight into performance technique, interpretation, and the cabaret creative process—without the pressure of performing.

Fee for Auditors: $90 before Sep 1; $125 after Sep 1

Schedule:

Fri, Oct 2: 6-9 pm

Sat, Oct 3: 10 am-1 pm; BREAK; 2-5 pm

Scholarship support for this program has been generously provided, in part, by a collaboration with The American Songbook Association. Apply for scholarship.

In addition to the above, 92NY's regular slate of Cabaret classes, including the popular Connecting to Your Lyric class, continues with both summer and fall sessions available for registration.

THE ART OF CHARACTER VOICE ACTING

Wednesdays, Sep 16-Nov 4, 7-8:30 pm

Explore the craft of character voice acting in this practical, playful voiceover class led by Jake Bazel, whose credits include Sesame Street, Disney, The Jim Henson Company, Nickelodeon, Apple TV+, Muppets Studio, and Audible. Jake starred as Winnie the Pooh in the New York and London premieres of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation and serves as an animation voice director and coach for Edge Studio in New York City.

Through guided exercises, script work, and mock auditions using real animation sides, students will learn how to bring characters to life behind the mic – from creating memorable character voices, to navigating script analysis, to building strong reads full of clear, dynamic choices. Designed for actors, singers, performers, and curious beginners, this class offers a supportive way to build confidence, embrace spontaneity, expand range, and bring more imagination, precision, and play to voice work for animation, video games, scripted podcasts, narration, commercials, and auditions. Jake’s students have gone on to work with Disney, NBCUniversal, Sesame Workshop, Penguin Random House, Wondery, LEGO, and more.

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