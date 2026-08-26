Lindsay Carpenter's BREAK to be Presented at The Atelier at TheatreLab

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New York Theatre Company and Most Much Productions are developing BREAK, a new play by Lindsay Carpenter, directed by SB Tennent. A darkly funny and unnervingly intimate psychological thriller, BREAK will take its next step in development this September with a residency at The Atelier at TheatreLab, with performances open to the public September 11–14, 2026.

Following a series of developmental readings, BREAK will now move from the page to the stage as an AEA Showcase Production, giving Carpenter, Tennent, and the company the opportunity to explore the play fully on its feet and in front of audiences for the first time.

In BREAK, two men are trapped in a room, forced to stack an ever-taller tower of dishes on one man's back. A voice threatens to kill them if a wall-mounted ticker hits 50. Above them, in a glass-walled booth, a by-the-book Deputy and her wildly under-qualified new assistant run the increasingly bizarre punishment.

But as the dishes pile higher and the ticker climbs, the rules begin to unravel - and so does the question of what these men have done to deserve being there.

Darkly funny, suspenseful, and unnervingly intimate, BREAK is a twist-filled psychological thriller about parenthood, punishment, forgiveness, and broken dishes.

The TheatreLab residency marks the first opportunity for audiences to experience the new play on its feet and continues New York Theatre Company and Most Much Productions' commitment to developing the work toward its next life. Additional casting and creative team members will be announced in the coming weeks.

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